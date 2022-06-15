Open Hardware/Modding With Arduino How To Remove The Arduino Library? To interface different sensors or devices with Arduino boards there are libraries used in the Arduino code that helps the microcontroller to recognize the devices attached with it. Moreover, libraries enhance the functionality of the Arduino boards in such a way that some extra functions can be performed through the microcontroller. Sometimes installing a library for any specific device might not work, or you need to install an updated version of that particular library. So, if you’re looking for a way to uninstall the library from the Arduino then read this guide as I have explained the process of uninstalling an Arduino library.

This device detects different household sounds through tinyML | Arduino Blog For people who suffer from hearing loss or other auditory issues, maintaining situational awareness can be vital for keeping safe and autonomous. This problem is what inspired the team of Lucia Camacho Tiemblo, Spiros Kotsikos, and Maria Alifieri to create a small device that can alert users to certain household sounds on their phone. The team decided to incorporate embedded machine learning in order to recognize ambient sounds, so they opted for an Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense. After recording many samples of various events, such as a conversation, knocking on the door, the TV, a doorbell, and silence, they fed them into a tinyML model with the help of Edge Impulse’s Studio. The resulting model was able to successfully differentiate between events around 90% of the time.

A temperature-sensing Pac-Man/Ghost LED matrix for retro gamers | Arduino Blog Instructables users Monserrath Velasco and Santiago Guerra have created an LED matrix that not only features classic Pac-Man characters, but also shows the current ambient temperature by coding it as the Ghost’s color which ranges from blue (cold) to red (hot). The matrix itself was fashioned out of several WS2812B LED strips, which contain a total of 71 individually-addressable LEDs. After soldering them together using some wire and gluing them to a cardboard backing, the team connected the strip to an Arduino Uno along with a BME280 environmental sensing module. The final component was a single momentary pushbutton switch that gives users the option to change between the Ghost and Pac-Man figures.

today's leftovers wxWidgets 3.2 update may need manual intervention wxWidgets 3.2 provides a Qt frontend in addition to the GTK3 one, so packages have been renamed from wxgtk- to wxwidgets-. The GTK2 frontend is no longer provided. If you have wxgtk2 installed, the upgrade will fail with

Why CP/M didn't have directory separators, and what if it had got them? CP/M did not support subdirectories, so it did not have a directory separator.

Weird Flex, but OK: Now you can officially turn these PCs, Macs into Chromebooks Google on Thursday officially released Chrome OS Flex, which aims to bring the web giant's mega-browser operating system to a wider range of systems. Flex was unveiled in February as a version of Chrome OS that could run on any modern-ish Intel or AMD (sorry, not Arm) processor. Since that debut, the number of devices certified to run Chrome OS Flex has almost doubled, from some 250 to more than 400, according to Google. Among certified models are several MacBook Air devices, Microsoft Surface, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo machines along with a laundry list of Dell machines. Google plans to continually certify older devices for Flex. To get the Chrome OS experience – which, as the name suggests, involves doing pretty much everything on your desktop through the Chrome browser – you would need to buy a Chromebook with it installed, or go through a bit of a convoluted process to put the OS on a system. Chrome OS Flex is supposed to make that easy, and work on a range of non-Chromebooks.

Chromecast Connect It has been a while studying and working with the Chromecast Protocol. This protocol is proprietary, and officially only the Chrome browser, Android, and iOS platforms support casting to a Chromecast-enabled device. Now, Chromium is open source, and so is Android, but we would not want anything to do with Android for obvious reasons, not to mention this feature may be tucked away in Google Play Services. So we settle with Chromium which is written in C++. Thankfully almost all of the hard work was done by many other open source projects, notably Node CastV2. Not only this project provides a simple implementation for the Chromecast protocol but also a written explanation of the underlying stuff and how things actually work. All I need to figure out is how to implement that is C.