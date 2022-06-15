Software: GSS-API, CalDAV, CardDavMATE, Cabal, and More
-
GSS-API is a standardized framework that is used by applications to, primarily, support Kerberos V5 authentication. GSS-API is standardized by IETF and supported by protocols like SSH, SMTP, IMAP and HTTP, and implemented by software projects such as OpenSSH, Exim, Dovecot and Apache httpd (via mod_auth_gssapi). The implementations of Kerberos V5 and GSS-API that are packaged for common GNU/Linux distributions, such as Debian, include MIT Kerberos, Heimdal and (less popular) GNU Shishi/GSS.
-
CalDAV is the web standard calendaring extension for the WebDAV. It allows CalDAV clients to access, manage, sync and schedule calendar events and calendars on servers.
CalDAV synchronizes calendar data across different devices.
In this list, we preview some of self-hosted CalDAV servers and clients that anyone can download, setup and use on their local machines or servers.
-
The CardDAV is an extension for the WebDAV which allows users to sync and backup their contact from CardDAV server to several clients and multiple devices.
-
Cabal is a fairly new experimental p2p protocol and messaging apps that allow user to exchange messages and files.
It does not require any central server, or even create one, all is needed is the Cabal address which is a secret key that can be shared among friends, teams, and groups.
Cabal works on the internet, but it works as well on your local network as you can chat directly with the users connected on the same network without the need to any internet access.
-
I’ve continued working on my IRC suite this month. Two of our extensions have been accepted in IRCv3: read-marker synchronizes read markers between multiple devices belonging to the same user, and channel-context adds a machine-readable tag to indicate the context of a message. Some other server and client developers have already implemented them!
soju has gained a few quality-of-life features. Thanks to gildarts, there is a new channel update -detached flag to attach or detach a channel, a new contrib/migrate-db script to migrate the database between backends, users can now delete their own account, and the user password hashes are upgraded when logging in. Additionally, read markers are broadcast using Web Push (to dismiss notifications when a message is read on another client), users can now set a default nickname to use for all networks, and the logic to regain the configured nick should work on servers missing MONITOR support (so I should no longer be stuck with “emersion_” on OFTC).
Goguma now supports irc:// URLs, so it should be easier to click on these links in various project pages. If the user hasn’t joined the target channel or network yet, a confirmation dialog will be displayed. In the network settings page, a new button opens a UI to authenticate on the IRC network. A ton of other minor fixes and improvements have been pushed as well.
This Week in GNOME: #52 Happy Birthday! ·
I am pleased to announce that TWIG is having its first anniversary! 52 weeks ago, 52 TWIG issues later, or to put it simply - one year ago I launched TWIG!
The first issue was published on July 16, 2021, and was named "#1 Scrolling in the Dark". After discussing the concept with some other GNOME contributors, we had to search for “news” in order to have enough material for the first issue.
Now, one year later, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we have set a new record for news on the anniversary. There has never been that many news as this week in the whole year! I am cautiously optimistic, and claim the concept has now become established in the GNOME community, and is being used by more and more projects to quickly and easily announce news.
What do you think about TWIG? Do you have any suggestions for improvements? Criticism? Compliments? Let us know! You can contact us in our Matrix #thisweek:gnome.org room anytime!
But now to the actual news - Next year is sure to be at least as exciting!
3 Best Free and Open Source Awk Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site.
While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.
There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
today's leftovers
-
ASRock Industrial has released the iEPF-9010S and iEP-9010E high-end, rugged Edge AIoT platforms powered by 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake S processors, equipped with up to 128GB RAM, 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and real-time TSN/TCC networking.
The I/O rich embedded computers are designed for highly demanding workloads and mission-critical industrial applications such as factory automation, machine automation, robotic control, AI-enabled AOI (automated optical inspection), autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and more.
-
Raspberry Pi’s are the single-board computers that are just like the desktop computers and laptops in working but they are the palm-size in physical appearance. Initially, it was released for teaching the usage of Desktop computers in educational institutions but later on, on the basis of its size and usage, it was being used in different projects of Electronics and IoT as a microcontroller.
To date, the Raspberry Pi foundation has released a number of models of Raspberry Pi, among which the top Raspberry models are being discussed in the guide.
-
LibreOffice application icons are undoubtedly awesome. But over the years they have become a bit dated and do not fit well into the zeitgeisty icon design. Plus, the set has no good main icon, which is in particular an issue on macOS where this icon is shown on the launcher bar.
Many proposals have been submitted and finally the TDF members elected one concept in a first poll. Now we like to involve the larger community into the design work. The question is whether icons should be flat or have some gradient. Please use the following link to vote.
-
The VLOOKUP spreadsheet function by default requires the searched data to be sorted, and in that case it performs a fast binary search. If the data is not sorted (for example if it would be impractical to have the data that way), it is possible to explicitly tell VLOOKUP that the data is not sorted, in which case Calc did a linear one-by-one lookup. And there are other functions such as COUNTIF or SUMIF that essentially do a lookup too, and those cannot even be told that the data is sorted and so they processed the data linearly. With large spreadsheets this can actually take a noticeably long time. Bugreports such as tdf#139444, tdf#144777 or tdf#146546 say operations in such spreadsheets take minutes to complete, or even "freeze".
-
I always have too many tabs open — at any given time I have like 40 open. It’s the kind of thing, where you know when you have so many open that you can’t even see them. So, whenever, I accidentally close a tab, I tell myself, you know, maybe you weren’t going to read that long article in The Atlantic, anyway, or like maybe you weren’t actually going to apply for that fellowship and it’s good that the link is no longer just up there. Every time I accidentally close the tab I feel like it’s the universe telling me that it wasn’t meant to be and you’re free now.
-
The modern Web is crap, because it’s unusable if you value your sanity. Mr. Garrett claims he’s a Open Source developer, but at the same time uses platforms that don’t even allow you to read his blog without proprietary software (JavaScript programs are usually proprietary software), images (bandwidth hog), and other nasties.
[...]
Much of “the news” is credibility zero these days, especially the ones you don’t pay for. I’ve noticed the ones that have their hands out and paywalls actually have better stories that usually have some point to them once I get past the paywall. NPR takes so much money from people like Bill Gates, and outfits like Microsoft, Amazon, Walmart, Koch Industries, Exxon, and more and gives them shout outs while you’re in the car using them for background music.
“This article about Amazon workers trying to organize brought to you by the company that is threatening them for organizing. Amazon…..When you need a tuba, some blu ray discs, and three packages of chocolate covered cherries at 4 AM….Amazon.”
I’m very concerned with what’s happening to “the news”, at least as much as “the Web”. They’re in a state of terminal rot and corruption to the point where it’s almost a gift that you can’t read some of this bullshit in a way that preserves some of your sanity.
For example, many are reporting that Senator Joe Manchin of Virginia is blocking a new spending deal because he’s “worried about inflation”.
What they’re not reporting on is that taxing the rich to reduce the federal deficit would LOWER, not increase, inflation. By refusing to tax the rich, the Senator from West Virginia is forcing the federal government to create and borrow money, INCREASING the inflation he is complaining about, to spare unproductive billionaires like Elon Musk and Bill Gates and Warren Buffett from having to pay taxes.
More alarming, however, is the fact that there’s more “Billshit” than ever in the news this week.
A total “Billshit” overload.
-
It’s missing so many keys. I know, that’s par for course with Apple, but when using Krita, a missing Insert key means no easy way to create layers. And there’s a lot of inconsistency between applications. In Terminal, you switch tabs with Control-Tab, in Firefox with Option-Command-Left/Right, in Qt Creator with Option-Tab. I haven’t figured out what it is in Kate. Navigating around text is also inconsistent between applications. And that means that I just never get any finger memory down: especially since I also use all other operating systems…
The window manager is also pretty primitive and needs help from an external utility called Rectangle.
And the permissions stuff is crazy. The wacom tablet driver needs permissions to use Accessibility — as does, for some reason Dropbox.
The hardware for the rest is fine… The screen is good, I don’t mind the notch since I run pretty much everything full-screen, all the time. Battery life is good, but not as good as the 13″‘ battery life was.
As for the rest of the hardware, the screen is fine, I don’t mind the notch, because I pretty much always use all applications full-screen, because of how bad window management is compared to KWin, even with Rectangle.
Recent comments
50 min 12 sec ago
52 min 14 sec ago
54 min 40 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
10 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 46 min ago