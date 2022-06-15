Red Hat and Clones of RHEL
What are CentOS and CentOS Stream and History
CentOS (Community ENTerprise Operating System) also widely referred to as CentOS Linux, is a free and open-source community-developed Linux distribution that was based on RHEL. It is a no-cost RHEL build that was popular for handling production workloads and also as a desktop distribution.
For a long time, CentOS enjoyed a good run winning the adulation of thousands of Linux users until its sudden demise on December 31, 2021. CentOS 8 was unilaterally discontinued by RedHat in favor of CentOS Stream which is the upstream and current development branch of RHEL, thus marking the end of support for the CentOS Project.
The History of AlmaLinux (Enterprise) Distribution
AlmaLinux is a stable, robust, and community-driven Linux distribution that was originally created by CloudLinux as a successor to CentOS which turned End-Of-Life at the end of December 2021.
AlmaLinux is completely free and open source and places an emphasis on long-term stability and providing an enterprise-ready environment for handling production workloads. It is 1:1 binary compatible with RHEL and is a perfect solution for users who cannot afford to pay for an RHEL subscription.
Modernization: Why is it hard? [Ed: Buzzword that IBM uses to sell more complexity and bloat (selling more contracts for managing this new complexity)]
Modernizing a portfolio of legacy applications presents some unique challenges in enterprise environments. In my first blog in this series, Modernization: Why is it important?, I recommended considering these two points when deciding whether to embark on a modernization project:
ABB and Red Hat partner to deliver further scalable digital solutions across industrial edge and hybrid cloud
ABB and Red Hat today announced a global partnership to enable industries using ABB’s process automation and industrial software to scale rapidly and flexibly leveraging Red Hat’s industry leading enterprise platforms and application services built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Red Hat’s new CEO to focus on Linux growth in the hybrid cloud, AI and the edge | VentureBeat
When IBM acquired Linux vendor Red Hat for $34 billion in 2019, Paul Cormier took the reins as Red Hat CEO. After three years, Cormier is now handing those reins over to a new leader.
Yesterday, Red Hat announced that long-time engineering leader at the company, Matt Hicks, will now be the company’s president and CEO. Cormier will move to the chairman role, where he will continue to be an active participant in the company’s activities.
Ericsson Cloud-Native 5G Core Rides Red Hat OpenShift - SDxCentral
Ericsson and Red Hat are working to validate the former’s cloud-native 5G core to work across the latter’s OpenShift software platform in a move similar to one struck by Ericsson earlier this year with Red Hat rival VMware.
Honoré LaBourdette, global VP at Red Hat, explained that the two vendors have validated services that support virtual evolved packet core (vEPC), 5G core, IP multimedia subsystem (IMS), operating support systems (OSS), and business support systems (BSS). The vendors noted that proof of concepts (PoCs) have been running with service providers.
The new agreement is billed as an expansion of ongoing work between Ericsson and Red Hat targeting the telecommunications space. It’s focused on making sure Ericsson’s services running as cloud-native functions (CNFs) can operate at scale for telecom operators using Red Hat’s OpenShift and OpenStack platforms to support their 5G network deployments.
New HTTP clients, a Java generator, and more in Fabric8 6.0.0 | Red Hat Developer
The Fabric8 Kubernetes client has been simplifying Java developers' use of Kubernetes for several years. The 6.0.0 release represents a major body of work spanning about five months of effort in both the core of the project and in related utilities.
4 reasons to invest in leadership training for everyone | The Enterprisers Project [Ed: “The Great Resignation” lie/myth once again pushed by IBM, which is lying off its own staff]
As a leadership and change consultant, I believe “The Great Resignation” is shorthand for the collective sigh (or perhaps scream) that’s emanated from management and HR offices across the country as they watch key employees leave the fold.
As study after study attempts to answer the “why," leaders are thinking more immediately about their approach to talent management and developing strategies to retain their top talent.
Another idea is surfacing, too: Individuals that have always been considered top talent may in fact be standing in the way of new talent, quirky talent, creative talent, quiet talent, or diverse talent. Firms that overhaul their talent-management strategy to better understand the traits, skills, and capabilities required to drive business objectives are often better able to identify individuals who meet key criteria and prioritize them for development opportunities.
Introducing VDUSE: a software-defined datapath for virtio
vDPA device in userspace (VDUSE) is an emerging approach for providing software-defined storage and networking services to virtual machine (VM) and container workloads. The vDPA (virtio data path acceleration) kernel subsystem is the engine behind VDUSE. If you're not familiar with the vDPA kernel framework, please refer to our Introduction to vDPA kernel framework and vDPA bus drivers for kernel subsystem interactions blogs to become familiar with concepts such as vDPA bus, vDPA bus driver, and vDPA devices, as we assume readers are familiar with those topics in this blog.
Software: GSS-API, CalDAV, CardDavMATE, Cabal, and More
This Week in GNOME: #52 Happy Birthday! ·
I am pleased to announce that TWIG is having its first anniversary! 52 weeks ago, 52 TWIG issues later, or to put it simply - one year ago I launched TWIG! The first issue was published on July 16, 2021, and was named "#1 Scrolling in the Dark". After discussing the concept with some other GNOME contributors, we had to search for “news” in order to have enough material for the first issue. Now, one year later, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we have set a new record for news on the anniversary. There has never been that many news as this week in the whole year! I am cautiously optimistic, and claim the concept has now become established in the GNOME community, and is being used by more and more projects to quickly and easily announce news. What do you think about TWIG? Do you have any suggestions for improvements? Criticism? Compliments? Let us know! You can contact us in our Matrix #thisweek:gnome.org room anytime! But now to the actual news - Next year is sure to be at least as exciting!
3 Best Free and Open Source Awk Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
today's leftovers
