today's howtos
-
How to Install the Latest Python Version on Debian 11 - OSNote
Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming language. It was created by Guido van Rossum in 1991.
Python runs on Windows, Linux/Unix, Mac OS. Python can be used to develop desktop GUI applications and CGI scripts for the web. Also, it’s used for server-side scripting for Apache HTTP Server sites. Python is most popular for its elegance and simplicity.
-
How To Install R Programming Language on Fedora 36 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install R Programming Language on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, R is an open-source programming language and free software environment for statistical computing and graphical representation created and supported by the R Core Team and the R Foundation. Developed by Robert Gentleman and Ross Ihaka in 1993, R is a free and open-source programming language that is mostly used in statistical computing, modeling, data analytics, and scientific research.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the R programming language on a Fedora 36.
-
Install Devolution Remote Desktop Manager on Ubuntu/Debian - kifarunix.com
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Devolution remote desktop manager on Ubuntu/Debian desktop systems. According to Devolution’s page, Remote Desktop Manager allows you to centralize and secure access to all your remote connections, manage privileged credentials, configure your network for remote access, and restrict permissions to specific users. IT teams can use the integrated credential management features to store and manage account passwords, in addition to integrating existing password manager solutions directly into Remote Desktop Manager. User privileges and permissions can be easily managed using our role-based access controls, which can work with your active directory groups to help admins create a granular protection system. All of these systems can help enforce your least-privilege principles and protect sensitive data so you can comply with data security regulations.
-
Packit - how to create pull-request for Fedora from upstream | Miroslav Suchý
I am a contributor to fedora-license-data upstream, and I investigated what will be the easiest way to build a new version of the Fedora package. I ended up using Packit for that. With just one command, it creates a pull request in src.fedoraproject.org.
-
S3 & Cloudfront: 404 Error on Page Reload (Resolved)
I have recently deployed a published Node.js application via Amazon S3 static website hosting. After deployment, I noticed that we get the 404 error message while refreshing the pages. After a few searching, I got the reason behind it. I found that the application required a special configuration for routing like .htaccess in Apache servers. But here is the issue, we can’t use the .htaccess file with S3 static website hosting.
In this tutorial, we will discuss solving this issue with the options provides under the S3 configuration. Also, provide you with instructions to fix this issue for the users using the Cloudfront.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 365 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: GSS-API, CalDAV, CardDavMATE, Cabal, and More
This Week in GNOME: #52 Happy Birthday! ·
I am pleased to announce that TWIG is having its first anniversary! 52 weeks ago, 52 TWIG issues later, or to put it simply - one year ago I launched TWIG! The first issue was published on July 16, 2021, and was named "#1 Scrolling in the Dark". After discussing the concept with some other GNOME contributors, we had to search for “news” in order to have enough material for the first issue. Now, one year later, it gives me great pleasure to announce that we have set a new record for news on the anniversary. There has never been that many news as this week in the whole year! I am cautiously optimistic, and claim the concept has now become established in the GNOME community, and is being used by more and more projects to quickly and easily announce news. What do you think about TWIG? Do you have any suggestions for improvements? Criticism? Compliments? Let us know! You can contact us in our Matrix #thisweek:gnome.org room anytime! But now to the actual news - Next year is sure to be at least as exciting!
3 Best Free and Open Source Awk Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
50 min 12 sec ago
52 min 14 sec ago
54 min 40 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
10 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 46 min ago