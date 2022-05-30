'Open Source' and Openwashing
CP/M's open-source status clarified after 21 years • The Register [Ed: GitHub is proprietary. It's where code gets imprisoned, not liberated. It moreover encourages licence violations.]
The company that still owns Digital Research's CP/M operating system has granted a new, more permissive license for the eight-bit OS, making it free for anyone to modify or redistribute.
It's not often that we update a news story from 21 years ago. Bryan Sparks, then CEO of Caldera spin-off Lineo, gave Tim Olstead permission to redistribute the OS, both as source and binaries. Sadly, Mr. Olstead passed away from cancer aged just 51. Back then, we wrote that the Unofficial CP/M Web Site was back, as Mr. Sparks changed the permissions from the former owner himself to the site as a whole.
For clarity, that's a very good thing – Lineo was under no obligation to do this – but restricting redistribution to one person or one site was limiting.
Lineo in turn spun off DRDOS, Inc., which ended up owning the Digital Research intellectual property. That company is still around, and Mr Sparks is its president. This month, retired programmer Scott Chapman managed to contact Sparks and request clarification of whether anyone else was allowed to redistribute CP/M, and Sparks has granted free rein.
What are OpenProject Work Packages, and how do you create one? [Ed: Well, the dash in "open-source" tells you it is proprietary with openwashing stunts]
penProject is a powerful, open-source...
New open source solutions library from Shoreline.io aims to deliver self-healing infrastructure | TechRepublic [Ed: More openwashing from the same site on the same day]
Incident automation company Shoreline.io has unveiled its open source solutions library, a collection of op packs designed to make it easier to diagnose and repair the most common infrastructure incidents in production cloud environments.
The solutions library focuses on addressing issues including JVM memory leaks, filling disks, rogue processes and stuck Kubernetes pods. It is launching with over 35 op packs that are available for free to the Shoreline community.
BMW Group Joins the Linux Foundation's Yocto Project
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that BMW Group is joining the Yocto Project as a member.
EasyOS: Hardware Clock and Limine Work
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Report and SUSE Award
8 YUM ThirdParty Repositories for CentOS and RHEL
Repositories are like huge servers where the developers store the application files. In Linux, the repositories play a vital role in app performance and installation. From my previous experiences, I’ve faced issues while installing applications due to a bad or broken repository. Most major Linux distributions have their own dedicated official Linux repository. Despite having their own dedicated repository for Fedora, CentOS, or Red Hat Linux, we might need to rely on some thirdparty YUM repositories for package installation via YUM commands.
Programming Leftovers
