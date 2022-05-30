Security Leftovers
Top 50 Penetration Testing Interview Questions and Answers
Penetration testing stands for a process where the security of a computer system is tested by trying to gain access to its internal systems. In order to carry out penetration testing, an attacker must first identify which ports are open on the target machine and then use those ports in order to exploit security vulnerabilities. Once these vulnerabilities are exploited, the attacker can break into the target computer and try different passwords or commands in an attempt to find sensitive information that may be stored there.
blog.ipfire.org - OpenVPN OTP/2FA
With the latest update of IPFire, a new feature is available which helps to make OpenVPN connections more secure: OpenVPN Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). This post explains what Two-Factor Authentication is, what it is good for, and how to use it with IPFire and OpenVPN.
3 ways to fortify your smart home network setup
It’s 2022 and you have a smart home. Given all of the stories about IoT devices getting hacked or hijacked with malware, are your router and home network prepared to protect your home? If you have an older router or don’t use advanced features of a more modern one, maybe not. With that in mind, here are some different ways to bolster your smart home device security — assuming your router has the right features.
To be clear, the primary goal here is to keep any network intrusions limited solely to infected devices. You don’t want some malicious actor entering your home network through an IoT device and gaining access to your other devices or your network data.
Rubenerd: Education cuts are a national security threat
I’m an egalitarian. I worked hard to be where I am, but I also want to give people the same opportunities I had. Free, universal education is one of the hallmarks of a compassionate, civilised society; one in which your character, skills, and interests are all that matter in the pursuit of knowledge and improvement of lives.
EasyOS: Hardware Clock and Limine Work
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Report and SUSE Award
8 YUM ThirdParty Repositories for CentOS and RHEL
Repositories are like huge servers where the developers store the application files. In Linux, the repositories play a vital role in app performance and installation. From my previous experiences, I’ve faced issues while installing applications due to a bad or broken repository. Most major Linux distributions have their own dedicated official Linux repository. Despite having their own dedicated repository for Fedora, CentOS, or Red Hat Linux, we might need to rely on some thirdparty YUM repositories for package installation via YUM commands.
Programming Leftovers
