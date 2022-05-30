EasyOS: Hardware Clock and Limine Work
-
An important feature of EasyOS is "hardware profiling", so that when on a USB-stick that is booted on different computers, different video, audio, etc hardware is detected and remembered.
-
In response to issue #196, mintsuki has created a new executable, 'limine-version', that just returns the version of Limine.
In response to #197, mintsuki has added "--undeploy" commandline option to the 'limine-deploy' executable. This will remove Limine from the mbr to which it was installed, and restore the mbr to how it was prior. With some caveats.
Both of these are great new features, and will be incorporated into the "Limine Installer".
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Report and SUSE Award
-
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
During this week we managed to release a snapshot every day. Granted, some were relatively small, but overall, there were some nice updates in the 7 snapshots published (0708…0714).
-
I’m excited to share that SLES was recognized by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted tech marketplace, as the Leader in its Server Virtualization Software category and the High Performer in the Infrastructure-as-a-Service category.
8 YUM ThirdParty Repositories for CentOS and RHEL
Repositories are like huge servers where the developers store the application files. In Linux, the repositories play a vital role in app performance and installation. From my previous experiences, I’ve faced issues while installing applications due to a bad or broken repository. Most major Linux distributions have their own dedicated official Linux repository. Despite having their own dedicated repository for Fedora, CentOS, or Red Hat Linux, we might need to rely on some thirdparty YUM repositories for package installation via YUM commands.
Programming Leftovers
-
While platforms like Steam are very easy to publish for, the reality is that most of the revenue from independent developers generally comes from consoles (this, of course, speaking of devs not focusing on mobile).
Consoles are cheap, easy to get access to, and have a wide catalog of first and third party titles, making them ideal devices for players wanting to spend their time and money on games.
-
Three members of the Debian Perl Group met in Hamburg between May 23 and May 30 2022 as part of the Debian Reunion Hamburg to continue perl development work for Bookworm and to work on QA tasks across our 3800+ packages.
-
This is the 103rd issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
-
Occasionally I see upstream developers complain that a downstream operating system has built their software “incorrectly,” generally because some important dependency or feature has been disabled. Sometimes downstreams really do mess up, but more often poor upstream defaults are to blame. Upstreams must set good defaults because upstream software developers know far more about their projects than downstream packagers do. Upstreams generally have a good idea of how they expect software to be built by downstreams, whereas downstreams generally do not. Accordingly, do the thinking upstream whenever possible. When you set good defaults, it becomes easier for downstreams to build your software the way you expect, because active effort is required for downstreams to mess things up.
-
On their partnership with the Bona Ubuntu Program Prof Greyling says: “This must be one of the most special moments in the five years of our project.” Special thanks, he says, go to Leva Foundation’s Operations Manager Jackson Tshabalala for arranging it.
In a very early prototype the challenge on the screen is simulated by a physical grid, while “braille tags” are added to the tokens.
-
Qt 6.4 includes the new module Qt Quick 3D Physics as tech preview. As the name implies, this is a module that adds physical simulation capabilities on top of Qt Quick 3D. In particular, it enables rigid body simulation using simple primitives (spheres, boxes, planes and capsules) as well as convex- and triangle meshes and heightmaps. Physical properties such as mass, density, gravity and friction are customizable. This makes it possible to create physically correct behavior in 3D scenes without having to handcraft animations.
