Initial Intel Meteor Lake iGPU Support Queued for Linux 5.20
Intel developers have submitted Meteor Lake graphics patches that are ready to be merged into the next version of the Linux Direct Rendering Manager (DRM-Next). Once completed, Linux 5.20 will offer initial Meteor Lake graphics support. This is yet another development that points to Meteor Lake being on track, despite some whispers from the rumor mill that it might be delayed.
Linux-centric news site Phoronix observed Intel posting Linux driver patches for Meteor Lake support earlier this month. Now, these patches are queued for addition to the i915 kernel graphics driver.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 383 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
EasyOS: Hardware Clock and Limine Work
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Report and SUSE Award
8 YUM ThirdParty Repositories for CentOS and RHEL
Repositories are like huge servers where the developers store the application files. In Linux, the repositories play a vital role in app performance and installation. From my previous experiences, I’ve faced issues while installing applications due to a bad or broken repository. Most major Linux distributions have their own dedicated official Linux repository. Despite having their own dedicated repository for Fedora, CentOS, or Red Hat Linux, we might need to rely on some thirdparty YUM repositories for package installation via YUM commands.
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
48 min 37 sec ago
56 min 41 sec ago
58 min 39 sec ago
1 hour 17 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago