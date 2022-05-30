Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Reporting Progress on Our New CMS Developmemt

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of July 2022 01:16:21 AM Filed under
News

Video download link | md5sum 54e8bd754e6fa939cc26281e3d0230c6
Mockups and Prototype of New CMS
Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0

Summary: We’ve been developing software for lightweight site management that’s more robust to downtime and is easier to maintain as sites grow very large (tuxmachines.org is nearly 170,000 Drupal pages already; Techrights is over 34,000 WordPress pages)

THE Content Management System (or software, CMS for short) conundrum is unsolved. We’ve already explained the pervasive bloat problem, the growing chains of dependency, the security risks, and — overall — the technical debt. I’ve been dealing with Web sites creation for 25 years and with various CMS packages for over 20 years. WordPress is a monster, Drupal is not easy to manage (especially for administrators) and a lot of old systems are no longer maintained/developed.

“Unlike caching, there’s no need for hash tables and re-computation of pages.”So a couple of weeks ago we decided to develop our own with the intention of keeping it super-simple and light. The chain of dependencies is minimal and we’ll probably run it on Alpine, without Microsoft systemd.

The video above is a quick tour through the latest slate/state of things. It looks something like this:

A tuxmachines mockup

Given a week or two we’ll hopefully have a publicly-accessible beta of some kind, not yet a migrated site. This can lessen complexity and server load.

Another tuxmachines mockup

Yes, this shows tuxmachines.org, not Techrights, but if the former site’s migration goes well, we shall consider doing the same with Techrights, for reasons that are explained in the video (faster workflow, more resource efficiencies, more extensibility).

This post isn’t about any issues but about platforms that cover the issues. Having said that, it helps explain what’s wrong with the Web and how it can be tamed. Static pages are the only pages to be served with the new CMS, but there’s a database of all the pages, from which we plan to generate GemText files as well. The static pages are in effect exported from it. Unlike caching, there’s no need for hash tables and re-computation of pages.

»

More in Tux Machines

Igalia and Mike Blumenkrantz on Linux Graphics

  • Modesetting: A Glamor-less RPi adventure - Just another Igalia Blogs site

    Glamor is a GL-based rendering acceleration library for the X server that can use OpenGL, EGL, or GBM. It uses GL functions & shaders to complete 2D graphics operations, and uses normal textures to represent drawable pixmaps where possible. Glamor calls GL functions to render to a texture directly and is somehow hardware independent. If the GL rendering cannot complete due to failure (or not being supported), then Glamor will fallback to software rendering (via llvmpipe) which uses framebuffer functions.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: All Text No Fun

    You know what I’m about to talk about. You knew it as soon as you opened up the page. I’ve said I was done with it a number of times, but deep down we all knew that was a lie. Let’s talk about XFB.

Security Leftovers

  • Top 50 Penetration Testing Interview Questions and Answers

    Penetration testing stands for a process where the security of a computer system is tested by trying to gain access to its internal systems. In order to carry out penetration testing, an attacker must first identify which ports are open on the target machine and then use those ports in order to exploit security vulnerabilities. Once these vulnerabilities are exploited, the attacker can break into the target computer and try different passwords or commands in an attempt to find sensitive information that may be stored there.

  • blog.ipfire.org - OpenVPN OTP/2FA

    With the latest update of IPFire, a new feature is available which helps to make OpenVPN connections more secure: OpenVPN Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). This post explains what Two-Factor Authentication is, what it is good for, and how to use it with IPFire and OpenVPN.

  • 3 ways to fortify your smart home network setup

    It’s 2022 and you have a smart home. Given all of the stories about IoT devices getting hacked or hijacked with malware, are your router and home network prepared to protect your home? If you have an older router or don’t use advanced features of a more modern one, maybe not. With that in mind, here are some different ways to bolster your smart home device security — assuming your router has the right features. To be clear, the primary goal here is to keep any network intrusions limited solely to infected devices. You don’t want some malicious actor entering your home network through an IoT device and gaining access to your other devices or your network data.

  • Rubenerd: Education cuts are a national security threat

    I’m an egalitarian. I worked hard to be where I am, but I also want to give people the same opportunities I had. Free, universal education is one of the hallmarks of a compassionate, civilised society; one in which your character, skills, and interests are all that matter in the pursuit of knowledge and improvement of lives.

EasyOS: Hardware Clock and Limine Work

  • Hardware clock set to local-time or UTC now hardware-profiled

    An important feature of EasyOS is "hardware profiling", so that when on a USB-stick that is booted on different computers, different video, audio, etc hardware is detected and remembered.

  • Limine 3.12 compiled in OE

    In response to issue #196, mintsuki has created a new executable, 'limine-version', that just returns the version of Limine. In response to #197, mintsuki has added "--undeploy" commandline option to the 'limine-deploy' executable. This will remove Limine from the mbr to which it was installed, and restore the mbr to how it was prior. With some caveats. Both of these are great new features, and will be incorporated into the "Limine Installer".

OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Report and SUSE Award

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6