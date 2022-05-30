Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of July 2022 05:14:38 AM Filed under
HowTos

  • How to Setup DNS Server with BIND on Ubuntu 22.04

    BIND or Berkeley Internet Name Domain is free and open-source DNS Server software. It's one of the most popular DNS server software used by more than 70% of DNS on the Internet. This guide will teach you how to install DNS Server with BIND on Ubuntu 22.04 server. This tutorial will show you how to set up Master-Slave BIND DNS server installation using two Ubuntu servers.

  • How to Install FreetuxTV on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

    In this guide, we will show you how to install FreetuxTV on Ubuntu systems.

    FreetuxTV is a VLC -based program for receiving Internet TV and radio in various languages. Recording of current programs and time-shift viewing are some of the useful program features. The program is still under development, but many well-known radio and television stations can already be used. The list continues to grow.

  • Splitting the irealpro 1400 | Adam Young's Web Log

    The irealpro player has become an indispensable tool for practicing a tune. Since I play saxophone, the fact that irealpro will give me a full rhythm section to play against makes working on a tune far more possible than it was for me in the past.

    I recently got a new phone and went to reinstall the set of songs that I use. They come from a collection called the Jazz 1400. This snuck up slightly in number from the last time I imported, and it must have hit a threshold, because my phone refuses to import it.

  • How to Install RPM Fusion on Rocky Linux 9

    RPM Fusion is a repository of add-on packages for RHEL type distributions and EL+EPEL that a group of community volunteers maintains.

  • How To Install Kubuntu 22.04 with Dualboot, UEFI and External Disk Method

    This tutorial will explain in step by step how you can install Kubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish". It will start with requirements, continuing with 10 steps to install, finished with restart and the final result. Let's install it!

  • How to install Glances on CentOS 9 Stream — System Monitor written in Python

    Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Glances on CentOS 9 Stream.

  • How To Speed Up DNF Package Manager on Rocky Linux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to speed up the DNF package manager on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, DNF is the default package manager for Rocky Linux 9 and newer versions, RHEL 9 and its clone CentOS 9 Stream, AlmaLinux 9, and Fedora 36. One of the benefits of using DNF is that it can be used to download packages from multiple repositories, including Rocky Linux’s official repositories, third-party repositories, and your own local repositories. However, some users may find the download speed slow compared to other distributions. This can be frustrating after you download and install many packages. Most users do not realize that some minor tweaks to some configuration files can increase your download speed immensely.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step increase DNF download speed on Rocky Linux. 9.

  • How to Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

    In this guide, we will show you how to install SMPlayer in Ubuntu systems.

    SMPlayer is a cross-platform graphical front-end for MPlayer and mpv and forks of Mplayer using GUI widgets offered by Qt.

    SMPlayer is free and open-source software subject to the terms of the GNU General Public License version 2 or later.SMplayer has been localized in more than 30 languages.

    SMPlayer is built with Qt and is based on MPlayer. This makes it quite portable, since MPlayer and Qt are already available on all major operating systems. On the operating systems on which SMPlayer has not yet been ported to, it is likely possible to run the application through binary compatibility with another Unix or Linux.

  • How to Install PhotoQT Image Viewer on Ubuntu 20.04 | 22.04 LTS

    In this article, we will show you how to install PhotoQt on Ubuntu systems.

    PhotoQt is a simple yet powerful and good looking image viewer, based on Qt/QML, published as open-source, and completely free.

    It is an image viewer that relies on an interesting operating concept inspired by smartphones. While the motif is displayed full-screen, all edges except the right one serve as a trigger (when touched with the mouse pointer) for a control implemented in other programs via menus and toolbars. For example, the left edge is used to display the metadata , while the lower edge shows a bar with a preview of neighboring images. This leaves plenty of space for the actual image. On the other hand, if you prefer keyboard control, you can use various pre-configured key shortcuts that can be reassigned if necessary.

»

More in Tux Machines

Initial Intel Meteor Lake iGPU Support Queued for Linux 5.20

Intel developers have submitted Meteor Lake graphics patches that are ready to be merged into the next version of the Linux Direct Rendering Manager (DRM-Next). Once completed, Linux 5.20 will offer initial Meteor Lake graphics support. This is yet another development that points to Meteor Lake being on track, despite some whispers from the rumor mill that it might be delayed. Linux-centric news site Phoronix observed Intel posting Linux driver patches for Meteor Lake support earlier this month. Now, these patches are queued for addition to the i915 kernel graphics driver. Read more

Igalia and Mike Blumenkrantz on Linux Graphics

  • Modesetting: A Glamor-less RPi adventure - Just another Igalia Blogs site

    Glamor is a GL-based rendering acceleration library for the X server that can use OpenGL, EGL, or GBM. It uses GL functions & shaders to complete 2D graphics operations, and uses normal textures to represent drawable pixmaps where possible. Glamor calls GL functions to render to a texture directly and is somehow hardware independent. If the GL rendering cannot complete due to failure (or not being supported), then Glamor will fallback to software rendering (via llvmpipe) which uses framebuffer functions.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: All Text No Fun

    You know what I’m about to talk about. You knew it as soon as you opened up the page. I’ve said I was done with it a number of times, but deep down we all knew that was a lie. Let’s talk about XFB.

Security Leftovers

  • Top 50 Penetration Testing Interview Questions and Answers

    Penetration testing stands for a process where the security of a computer system is tested by trying to gain access to its internal systems. In order to carry out penetration testing, an attacker must first identify which ports are open on the target machine and then use those ports in order to exploit security vulnerabilities. Once these vulnerabilities are exploited, the attacker can break into the target computer and try different passwords or commands in an attempt to find sensitive information that may be stored there.

  • blog.ipfire.org - OpenVPN OTP/2FA

    With the latest update of IPFire, a new feature is available which helps to make OpenVPN connections more secure: OpenVPN Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). This post explains what Two-Factor Authentication is, what it is good for, and how to use it with IPFire and OpenVPN.

  • 3 ways to fortify your smart home network setup

    It’s 2022 and you have a smart home. Given all of the stories about IoT devices getting hacked or hijacked with malware, are your router and home network prepared to protect your home? If you have an older router or don’t use advanced features of a more modern one, maybe not. With that in mind, here are some different ways to bolster your smart home device security — assuming your router has the right features. To be clear, the primary goal here is to keep any network intrusions limited solely to infected devices. You don’t want some malicious actor entering your home network through an IoT device and gaining access to your other devices or your network data.

  • Rubenerd: Education cuts are a national security threat

    I’m an egalitarian. I worked hard to be where I am, but I also want to give people the same opportunities I had. Free, universal education is one of the hallmarks of a compassionate, civilised society; one in which your character, skills, and interests are all that matter in the pursuit of knowledge and improvement of lives.

EasyOS: Hardware Clock and Limine Work

  • Hardware clock set to local-time or UTC now hardware-profiled

    An important feature of EasyOS is "hardware profiling", so that when on a USB-stick that is booted on different computers, different video, audio, etc hardware is detected and remembered.

  • Limine 3.12 compiled in OE

    In response to issue #196, mintsuki has created a new executable, 'limine-version', that just returns the version of Limine. In response to #197, mintsuki has added "--undeploy" commandline option to the 'limine-deploy' executable. This will remove Limine from the mbr to which it was installed, and restore the mbr to how it was prior. With some caveats. Both of these are great new features, and will be incorporated into the "Limine Installer".

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6