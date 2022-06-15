Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of July 2022 07:27:53 AM

Nautilus is GNOME’s default file manager application, and you may have seen it in many Linux distributions.

It’s a good file manager with plenty of features. However, you can enhance your experience by employing some tweaks and tips.

I am going to share such tips and tweaks in this article. Some tweaks may require installing additional Nautilus plugins, while some are built-in but lesser-known features. A few tips are purely cosmetic and just change the look and feel.