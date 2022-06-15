This week in KDE: some nice improvements!
Current number of bugs: 52, down from 53. 0 added and 1 resolved...
Dolphin, Gwenview, and Spectacle now use the XDG Portals interface for dragged-and-dropped files, which allows them to successfully drop files into sandboxed apps without punching a hole in the sandbox by giving it access to your entire home folder or the system’s temp folder (Harald Sitter, version 22.08 of these apps)
6 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript-Based Web Content Management Systems
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 6 high quality free JavaScript-based Linux WCMS. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to manage a website.
Here’s our verdict. All the software featured here is published under an open source license.
How to Install Metasploit Framework on Android Using Termux Without Root
Metasploit is one of the essential tools that every penetration tester should have. It can help you to perform various tasks, such as creating and testing exploits on the target system.
It is officially available for Linux, macOS, and Windows. However, beginners interested in security may not have a PC. In that case, you can take the help of your Android device by installing the Termux terminal emulator.
BIND or Berkeley Internet Name Domain is free and open-source DNS Server software. It's one of the most popular DNS server software used by more than 70% of DNS on the Internet. This guide will teach you how to install DNS Server with BIND on Ubuntu 22.04 server. This tutorial will show you how to set up Master-Slave BIND DNS server installation using two Ubuntu servers.
In this guide, we will show you how to install FreetuxTV on Ubuntu systems.
FreetuxTV is a VLC -based program for receiving Internet TV and radio in various languages. Recording of current programs and time-shift viewing are some of the useful program features. The program is still under development, but many well-known radio and television stations can already be used. The list continues to grow.
The irealpro player has become an indispensable tool for practicing a tune. Since I play saxophone, the fact that irealpro will give me a full rhythm section to play against makes working on a tune far more possible than it was for me in the past.
I recently got a new phone and went to reinstall the set of songs that I use. They come from a collection called the Jazz 1400. This snuck up slightly in number from the last time I imported, and it must have hit a threshold, because my phone refuses to import it.
RPM Fusion is a repository of add-on packages for RHEL type distributions and EL+EPEL that a group of community volunteers maintains.
This tutorial will explain in step by step how you can install Kubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish". It will start with requirements, continuing with 10 steps to install, finished with restart and the final result. Let's install it!
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Glances on CentOS 9 Stream.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to speed up the DNF package manager on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, DNF is the default package manager for Rocky Linux 9 and newer versions, RHEL 9 and its clone CentOS 9 Stream, AlmaLinux 9, and Fedora 36. One of the benefits of using DNF is that it can be used to download packages from multiple repositories, including Rocky Linux’s official repositories, third-party repositories, and your own local repositories. However, some users may find the download speed slow compared to other distributions. This can be frustrating after you download and install many packages. Most users do not realize that some minor tweaks to some configuration files can increase your download speed immensely.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step increase DNF download speed on Rocky Linux. 9.
In this guide, we will show you how to install SMPlayer in Ubuntu systems.
SMPlayer is a cross-platform graphical front-end for MPlayer and mpv and forks of Mplayer using GUI widgets offered by Qt.
SMPlayer is free and open-source software subject to the terms of the GNU General Public License version 2 or later.SMplayer has been localized in more than 30 languages.
SMPlayer is built with Qt and is based on MPlayer. This makes it quite portable, since MPlayer and Qt are already available on all major operating systems. On the operating systems on which SMPlayer has not yet been ported to, it is likely possible to run the application through binary compatibility with another Unix or Linux.
In this article, we will show you how to install PhotoQt on Ubuntu systems.
PhotoQt is a simple yet powerful and good looking image viewer, based on Qt/QML, published as open-source, and completely free.
It is an image viewer that relies on an interesting operating concept inspired by smartphones. While the motif is displayed full-screen, all edges except the right one serve as a trigger (when touched with the mouse pointer) for a control implemented in other programs via menus and toolbars. For example, the left edge is used to display the metadata , while the lower edge shows a bar with a preview of neighboring images. This leaves plenty of space for the actual image. On the other hand, if you prefer keyboard control, you can use various pre-configured key shortcuts that can be reassigned if necessary.
