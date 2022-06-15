Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Listen to music on Linux with Rhythmbox

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of July 2022 08:36:47 AM Filed under
Software

It's hard for me to work in total silence. I need some kind of background noise, preferably some familiar music. My music-listening needs are pretty simple: I just need a music player that plays my library of MP3 music and streams from a few websites I like to listen to.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Debix Model A packs i.MX 8M Plus and mirrors RPI form factor

According to the product page, the Debix Model A seems to support Android 11, Yocto, Ubuntu and Debix OS. The company is also offering an I/O expansion board and a LoRa board compatible with the Debix Model A. See the spec list and the images below for more details. Specifications listed for the Debix Model A Single Board Computer include... Read more

13 Ways to Tweak Nautilus File Manager in Linux to Get More Out of it

Nautilus is GNOME’s default file manager application, and you may have seen it in many Linux distributions. It’s a good file manager with plenty of features. However, you can enhance your experience by employing some tweaks and tips. I am going to share such tips and tweaks in this article. Some tweaks may require installing additional Nautilus plugins, while some are built-in but lesser-known features. A few tips are purely cosmetic and just change the look and feel. Read more

This week in KDE: some nice improvements!

Current number of bugs: 52, down from 53. 0 added and 1 resolved... Dolphin, Gwenview, and Spectacle now use the XDG Portals interface for dragged-and-dropped files, which allows them to successfully drop files into sandboxed apps without punching a hole in the sandbox by giving it access to your entire home folder or the system’s temp folder (Harald Sitter, version 22.08 of these apps) Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6