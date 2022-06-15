IMAP servers can have significant imbalances between disk and network IO
IMAP is deliberately a high level protocol; it gives you abstract access to your mailboxes. One of the decisions in the protocol is that it should avoid round-tripping data through the client as much as possible. For example, to copy messages from one IMAP folder to another, your client doesn't download them and then upload them to store them in the new folder; instead, it issues a COPY command that tells the IMAP server 'copy these messages to this folder'. If you're telling the server to copy (or MOVE) a bunch of messages, your network traffic is low but the server's IO traffic is potentially high (if they're big messages). The IMAP protocol is full of commands where the client asks the server to do a lot of work on its behalf. Often this will result in a lot of server disk IO for relatively little network traffic to and from the client.
