AYANEO to have their own AYANEO OS based on Linux
Looks like Linux is truly becoming a gaming platform for the masses now, as AYANEO are throwing their hat in the ring with AYANEO OS on their hardware with the AYANEO AIR. While their new IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign focuses on it being a Windows handheld, they're also developing their own full Linux distribution for their hardware which will be available to download "in the future".
Watch as the "Microsoft + Open Source" apologists push a narrative
Say what, now? I won’t deny, that’s a good opening line… but… *ahem*…
In the beginning… IBM was The Evil Empire. And, if Steven is talking about the early days of Microsoft… they were not the Evil Empire at that time. Not by a long-shot.
In fact, Microsoft was (in those early days) primarily a maker of software and hardware for a variety of computer platforms made by other companies. Commodore, Apple, Tandy, and so many others.
IMAP servers can have significant imbalances between disk and network IO
IMAP is deliberately a high level protocol; it gives you abstract access to your mailboxes. One of the decisions in the protocol is that it should avoid round-tripping data through the client as much as possible. For example, to copy messages from one IMAP folder to another, your client doesn't download them and then upload them to store them in the new folder; instead, it issues a COPY command that tells the IMAP server 'copy these messages to this folder'. If you're telling the server to copy (or MOVE) a bunch of messages, your network traffic is low but the server's IO traffic is potentially high (if they're big messages). The IMAP protocol is full of commands where the client asks the server to do a lot of work on its behalf. Often this will result in a lot of server disk IO for relatively little network traffic to and from the client.
Listen to music on Linux with Rhythmbox
It's hard for me to work in total silence. I need some kind of background noise, preferably some familiar music. My music-listening needs are pretty simple: I just need a music player that plays my library of MP3 music and streams from a few websites I like to listen to.
Android Leftovers
