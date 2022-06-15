Programming Leftovers
-
To build successful software, don't make the plan better. Make it shorter.
Consequently, to make up for these delays, teams are pressured to deliver the next feature in less time than they originally estimated.
When that happens, teams face two choices: cut scope or cut corners. Because the all-knowing long-term plan deems scope immutable, engineers will cut corners, leading to more bugs and creating a vicious cycle of delivering broken features.
This cascade of broken features will eventually bring the team to a halt because they’ll be too busy draining the flood to actually fix the leak that’s causing it.
A further problem with the assumption that nothing will go wrong is that it implies there will be no mistakes to learn from. Therefore, teams will continue operating with broken, costly, inefficient processes.
-
glandium.org » Blog Archive » Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.9
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
-
Sneak Peek: Crimes with Python's Pattern Matching
The pattern matching feature is, on the whole, pretty reasonably designed, and people will expect it to behave in reasonable ways. Whereas __subclasshook__ is extremely dark magic. This kind of chicanery might have a place in the dark beating heart of a complex library, certainly not for any code your coworkers will have to deal with.
-
zshbrev
zshbrev allows you to mix zsh code and brev code. Not for polished li’l “eggs” but for your own duct tape and chewing gum hacking and automation. Quick and dirty♥.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 58 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
BSD: UNIX History, rpki-client 7.9, and OpenBGPD 7.5
Watch as the "Microsoft + Open Source" apologists push a narrative
Say what, now? I won’t deny, that’s a good opening line… but… *ahem*…
In the beginning… IBM was The Evil Empire. And, if Steven is talking about the early days of Microsoft… they were not the Evil Empire at that time. Not by a long-shot.
In fact, Microsoft was (in those early days) primarily a maker of software and hardware for a variety of computer platforms made by other companies. Commodore, Apple, Tandy, and so many others.
IMAP servers can have significant imbalances between disk and network IO
IMAP is deliberately a high level protocol; it gives you abstract access to your mailboxes. One of the decisions in the protocol is that it should avoid round-tripping data through the client as much as possible. For example, to copy messages from one IMAP folder to another, your client doesn't download them and then upload them to store them in the new folder; instead, it issues a COPY command that tells the IMAP server 'copy these messages to this folder'. If you're telling the server to copy (or MOVE) a bunch of messages, your network traffic is low but the server's IO traffic is potentially high (if they're big messages). The IMAP protocol is full of commands where the client asks the server to do a lot of work on its behalf. Often this will result in a lot of server disk IO for relatively little network traffic to and from the client.
Listen to music on Linux with Rhythmbox
It's hard for me to work in total silence. I need some kind of background noise, preferably some familiar music. My music-listening needs are pretty simple: I just need a music player that plays my library of MP3 music and streams from a few websites I like to listen to.
Recent comments
5 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 38 min ago
15 hours 40 min ago
16 hours 9 sec ago
16 hours 2 min ago
16 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 43 min ago
17 hours 51 min ago