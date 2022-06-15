Language Selection

Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi CM4 and More

Hardware

  • I Built a Video Game Console

    That's code for "I built a fancy case for my Raspberry Pi (3B+)" if you didn't know.

  • Stratum 1 Grandmaster Time Server On A Budget

    [Jeff Geerling] has been following the various open source time projects for some time now, and is finally able to demonstrate a working and affordable solution for nanoseconds-accurate timekeeping in your local lab. The possibility of a low-cost time server came about with the introduction of the Raspberry Pi CM4 compute module back in Oct 2020, whose Broadcom network chip (BCM54210PE) supports PTP (Precision Time Protocol, IEEE-1588) 1PPS output and hardware-based time stamping. Despite the CM4 data sheet specifying PTP support, it wasn’t available in the kernel. An issue was raised in Feb last year, and Raspberry Pi kernel support was finally released this month.

  • Making Noctua fans work (quietly) with a Supermicro motherboard

    Typically one installs whiny siren-like server fans that spin at 5000+ rpm, and don't worry much about noise. But I do.

  • Debix Model A packs i.MX 8M Plus and mirrors RPI form factor

    The Debix Model A from Polyhex is a Single Board Computer (SBC) built around the i.MX 8M Plus Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU industrial-grade processor. This SBC integrates a 2.3 TOPS Neural Processing Unit and expandable storage to target industrial automation, multimedia, and other IoT applications.

    The Debix Model A was designed by Polyhex Technology and it’s based on the NXP NPU i.MX 8M Plus industrial processor with maximum frequency of 1.6GHz. By default, this device comes with 2GB of LPDDR4 but can be upgraded to 4GB or 6GB. The default storage interface provides support for an SD Card but can also be customized to provide eMMC support from 8GB up to 128GB. 

Programming Leftovers

  • To build successful software, don't make the plan better. Make it shorter.

    Consequently, to make up for these delays, teams are pressured to deliver the next feature in less time than they originally estimated.

    When that happens, teams face two choices: cut scope or cut corners. Because the all-knowing long-term plan deems scope immutable, engineers will cut corners, leading to more bugs and creating a vicious cycle of delivering broken features.

    This cascade of broken features will eventually bring the team to a halt because they’ll be too busy draining the flood to actually fix the leak that’s causing it.

    A further problem with the assumption that nothing will go wrong is that it implies there will be no mistakes to learn from. Therefore, teams will continue operating with broken, costly, inefficient processes.

  • glandium.org » Blog Archive » Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.9

    Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

  • Sneak Peek: Crimes with Python's Pattern Matching

    The pattern matching feature is, on the whole, pretty reasonably designed, and people will expect it to behave in reasonable ways. Whereas __subclasshook__ is extremely dark magic. This kind of chicanery might have a place in the dark beating heart of a complex library, certainly not for any code your coworkers will have to deal with.

  • zshbrev

    zshbrev allows you to mix zsh code and brev code. Not for polished li’l “eggs” but for your own duct tape and chewing gum hacking and automation. Quick and dirty♥.

[Solved] Termux Package Management Issue

AYANEO to have their own AYANEO OS based on Linux

Looks like Linux is truly becoming a gaming platform for the masses now, as AYANEO are throwing their hat in the ring with AYANEO OS on their hardware with the AYANEO AIR. While their new IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign focuses on it being a Windows handheld, they're also developing their own full Linux distribution for their hardware which will be available to download "in the future".

BSD: UNIX History, rpki-client 7.9, and OpenBGPD 7.5

  • How Unix didn't used to support '#!', a brief history

    Before I started my research for writing this entry, I would have said that kernel support for '#!' was added in 4.2 BSD. That's certainly where it first appeared and where it became well known, but according to the history section of Wikipedia's page on #!, it was first introduced by Dennis Ritchie in 1980, after V7, although it might have been suggested to him by someone else. It didn't become known through later releases of Research Unix because those were never very widely spread, unlike V7.

  • rpki-client 7.9 released
  • OpenBGPD 7.5 released

    OpenBGPD-portable is known to compile and run on FreeBSD, and the Linux distributions Alpine, Debian, Fedora, RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu. It is our hope that packagers take interest and help adapt OpenBGPD-portable to more distributions.

