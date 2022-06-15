Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi CM4 and More
I Built a Video Game Console
That's code for "I built a fancy case for my Raspberry Pi (3B+)" if you didn't know.
Stratum 1 Grandmaster Time Server On A Budget
[Jeff Geerling] has been following the various open source time projects for some time now, and is finally able to demonstrate a working and affordable solution for nanoseconds-accurate timekeeping in your local lab. The possibility of a low-cost time server came about with the introduction of the Raspberry Pi CM4 compute module back in Oct 2020, whose Broadcom network chip (BCM54210PE) supports PTP (Precision Time Protocol, IEEE-1588) 1PPS output and hardware-based time stamping. Despite the CM4 data sheet specifying PTP support, it wasn’t available in the kernel. An issue was raised in Feb last year, and Raspberry Pi kernel support was finally released this month.
Making Noctua fans work (quietly) with a Supermicro motherboard
Typically one installs whiny siren-like server fans that spin at 5000+ rpm, and don't worry much about noise. But I do.
Debix Model A packs i.MX 8M Plus and mirrors RPI form factor
The Debix Model A from Polyhex is a Single Board Computer (SBC) built around the i.MX 8M Plus Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU industrial-grade processor. This SBC integrates a 2.3 TOPS Neural Processing Unit and expandable storage to target industrial automation, multimedia, and other IoT applications.
The Debix Model A was designed by Polyhex Technology and it’s based on the NXP NPU i.MX 8M Plus industrial processor with maximum frequency of 1.6GHz. By default, this device comes with 2GB of LPDDR4 but can be upgraded to 4GB or 6GB. The default storage interface provides support for an SD Card but can also be customized to provide eMMC support from 8GB up to 128GB.
Programming Leftovers
[Solved] Termux Package Management Issue
If you have installed the Termux app from the Playstore, you might face the below error while upgrading or installing the package on an Android device. Termux (v0.118.0) moved the primary Termux package repository hosting from Bintray to Fosshost because the Bintray repository shut down on May 1st, 2021, which caused problems for users when running package installation and running the update command with pkg or apt commands.
AYANEO to have their own AYANEO OS based on Linux
Looks like Linux is truly becoming a gaming platform for the masses now, as AYANEO are throwing their hat in the ring with AYANEO OS on their hardware with the AYANEO AIR. While their new IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign focuses on it being a Windows handheld, they're also developing their own full Linux distribution for their hardware which will be available to download "in the future".
BSD: UNIX History, rpki-client 7.9, and OpenBGPD 7.5
