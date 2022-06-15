Programming Leftovers To build successful software, don't make the plan better. Make it shorter. Consequently, to make up for these delays, teams are pressured to deliver the next feature in less time than they originally estimated. When that happens, teams face two choices: cut scope or cut corners. Because the all-knowing long-term plan deems scope immutable, engineers will cut corners, leading to more bugs and creating a vicious cycle of delivering broken features. This cascade of broken features will eventually bring the team to a halt because they’ll be too busy draining the flood to actually fix the leak that’s causing it. A further problem with the assumption that nothing will go wrong is that it implies there will be no mistakes to learn from. Therefore, teams will continue operating with broken, costly, inefficient processes.

glandium.org » Blog Archive » Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.9 Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Sneak Peek: Crimes with Python's Pattern Matching The pattern matching feature is, on the whole, pretty reasonably designed, and people will expect it to behave in reasonable ways. Whereas __subclasshook__ is extremely dark magic. This kind of chicanery might have a place in the dark beating heart of a complex library, certainly not for any code your coworkers will have to deal with.

zshbrev zshbrev allows you to mix zsh code and brev code. Not for polished li’l “eggs” but for your own duct tape and chewing gum hacking and automation. Quick and dirty♥.

[Solved] Termux Package Management Issue If you have installed the Termux app from the Playstore, you might face the below error while upgrading or installing the package on an Android device. Termux (v0.118.0) moved the primary Termux package repository hosting from Bintray to Fosshost because the Bintray repository shut down on May 1st, 2021, which caused problems for users when running package installation and running the update command with pkg or apt commands.