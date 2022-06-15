Language Selection

  • The Story of CP/M

    CP/M was special because it separated the physical I/O system (now called BIOS – Basic I/O System) from the disk operating system (at the time, called the BDOS – Basic Disk Operating System). CP/M was the start of program portability: before CP/M, programs were required to run on exactly the same underlying hardware.

  • GSoC’22 @GNOME - Coding Phase 1: Evaluate, Design, Code | by Pooja Patel

    GNOME HIG CSS Library project aims to design, develop and publish a unified CSS library incorporating the revised Human Interface and Visual Identity Guidelines allowing developers to update the existing GNOME websites and create new ones with a congruent visual identity.

  • 'iptables -L' doesn't show you interface matches on rules by default

    Today I learned something that I could have noticed if I'd paid enough attention, which is that the default 'iptables -L' output doesn't show you interface matches that are part of rules. In order to see this in 'iptables -L' you have to make it verbose (with -v), which also shows you the volume counters. There is a story here.

  • The Linux Desktop is Hard to Love

    I want to love the “Linux Desktop”. I really do. But I’ve come to the realization that what I love is the idea of the Linux Desktop. The community. The security and core focus on open source. The customizable environments. Tweaking as much or as little of the operating system as I please!

    I just can’t stick with it. I always end up back on macOS. And I’m starting to understand why.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-28

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

  • What's coming in the next version of Leaf Node Monitoring?

    Leaf Node Monitoring is my own open source (GPLv3), paid, network monitoring program for Windows, Linux & Android. Written in C++ & Qt 5. Perfect to run on your desktop and monitor your servers. Simple setup, auto-detects running services, runs checks concurrently, open port scanning and alerting. I've recently released the first version, and this post goes over the features that will come in the next release.

  • Making interactive sqlite3 more useful

    sqlite3 is a fantastic embedded database for rapid prototyping and resource-constrained environments, given its lack of dependencies or a server. You open one file with a CLI tool, and that’s it. You probably interacted with several today without realising it.

  • The difference between "=" and "IS" in SQLite

    SQLite has two equality operators: = and IS (= can also be written as ==). They’re very similar, except when NULL is involved.

Programming Leftovers

  • To build successful software, don't make the plan better. Make it shorter.

    Consequently, to make up for these delays, teams are pressured to deliver the next feature in less time than they originally estimated.

    When that happens, teams face two choices: cut scope or cut corners. Because the all-knowing long-term plan deems scope immutable, engineers will cut corners, leading to more bugs and creating a vicious cycle of delivering broken features.

    This cascade of broken features will eventually bring the team to a halt because they’ll be too busy draining the flood to actually fix the leak that’s causing it.

    A further problem with the assumption that nothing will go wrong is that it implies there will be no mistakes to learn from. Therefore, teams will continue operating with broken, costly, inefficient processes.

  • glandium.org » Blog Archive » Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.9

    Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

  • Sneak Peek: Crimes with Python's Pattern Matching

    The pattern matching feature is, on the whole, pretty reasonably designed, and people will expect it to behave in reasonable ways. Whereas __subclasshook__ is extremely dark magic. This kind of chicanery might have a place in the dark beating heart of a complex library, certainly not for any code your coworkers will have to deal with.

  • zshbrev

    zshbrev allows you to mix zsh code and brev code. Not for polished li’l “eggs” but for your own duct tape and chewing gum hacking and automation. Quick and dirty♥.

[Solved] Termux Package Management Issue

If you have installed the Termux app from the Playstore, you might face the below error while upgrading or installing the package on an Android device. Termux (v0.118.0) moved the primary Termux package repository hosting from Bintray to Fosshost because the Bintray repository shut down on May 1st, 2021, which caused problems for users when running package installation and running the update command with pkg or apt commands. Read more

AYANEO to have their own AYANEO OS based on Linux

Looks like Linux is truly becoming a gaming platform for the masses now, as AYANEO are throwing their hat in the ring with AYANEO OS on their hardware with the AYANEO AIR. While their new IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign focuses on it being a Windows handheld, they're also developing their own full Linux distribution for their hardware which will be available to download "in the future".

BSD: UNIX History, rpki-client 7.9, and OpenBGPD 7.5

  • How Unix didn't used to support '#!', a brief history

    Before I started my research for writing this entry, I would have said that kernel support for '#!' was added in 4.2 BSD. That's certainly where it first appeared and where it became well known, but according to the history section of Wikipedia's page on #!, it was first introduced by Dennis Ritchie in 1980, after V7, although it might have been suggested to him by someone else. It didn't become known through later releases of Research Unix because those were never very widely spread, unlike V7.

  • rpki-client 7.9 released
  • OpenBGPD 7.5 released

    OpenBGPD-portable is known to compile and run on FreeBSD, and the Linux distributions Alpine, Debian, Fedora, RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu. It is our hope that packagers take interest and help adapt OpenBGPD-portable to more distributions.

