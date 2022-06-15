New FUD Examples
Why Open Source is ESG [Ed: When lawyers write about Free software, or people who used to work for Microsoft, they don't have much positive to say]
DHS review board says it could take years to fix government software vulnerability [Ed: Using Log4j to distract from actual back doors in proprietary software]
The recommendations are categorized into four main focuses — addressing the continued risks of Log4j, adopting industry-accepted practices for managing vulnerabilities, building a more proactive model of vulnerability management and making investments for the country’s digital security in the future.
Programming Leftovers
[Solved] Termux Package Management Issue
If you have installed the Termux app from the Playstore, you might face the below error while upgrading or installing the package on an Android device. Termux (v0.118.0) moved the primary Termux package repository hosting from Bintray to Fosshost because the Bintray repository shut down on May 1st, 2021, which caused problems for users when running package installation and running the update command with pkg or apt commands.
AYANEO to have their own AYANEO OS based on Linux
Looks like Linux is truly becoming a gaming platform for the masses now, as AYANEO are throwing their hat in the ring with AYANEO OS on their hardware with the AYANEO AIR. While their new IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign focuses on it being a Windows handheld, they're also developing their own full Linux distribution for their hardware which will be available to download "in the future".
BSD: UNIX History, rpki-client 7.9, and OpenBGPD 7.5
