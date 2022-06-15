Language Selection

New FUD Examples

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 16th of July 2022 03:18:40 PM Filed under
Security
  • Why Open Source is ESG [Ed: When lawyers write about Free software, or people who used to work for Microsoft, they don't have much positive to say]
  • DHS review board says it could take years to fix government software vulnerability [Ed: Using Log4j to distract from actual back doors in proprietary software]

    The recommendations are categorized into four main focuses — addressing the continued risks of Log4j, adopting industry-accepted practices for managing vulnerabilities, building a more proactive model of vulnerability management and making investments for the country’s digital security in the future.

Programming Leftovers

  • To build successful software, don't make the plan better. Make it shorter.

    Consequently, to make up for these delays, teams are pressured to deliver the next feature in less time than they originally estimated.

    When that happens, teams face two choices: cut scope or cut corners. Because the all-knowing long-term plan deems scope immutable, engineers will cut corners, leading to more bugs and creating a vicious cycle of delivering broken features.

    This cascade of broken features will eventually bring the team to a halt because they’ll be too busy draining the flood to actually fix the leak that’s causing it.

    A further problem with the assumption that nothing will go wrong is that it implies there will be no mistakes to learn from. Therefore, teams will continue operating with broken, costly, inefficient processes.

  • glandium.org » Blog Archive » Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.9

    Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

  • Sneak Peek: Crimes with Python's Pattern Matching

    The pattern matching feature is, on the whole, pretty reasonably designed, and people will expect it to behave in reasonable ways. Whereas __subclasshook__ is extremely dark magic. This kind of chicanery might have a place in the dark beating heart of a complex library, certainly not for any code your coworkers will have to deal with.

  • zshbrev

    zshbrev allows you to mix zsh code and brev code. Not for polished li’l “eggs” but for your own duct tape and chewing gum hacking and automation. Quick and dirty♥.

[Solved] Termux Package Management Issue

If you have installed the Termux app from the Playstore, you might face the below error while upgrading or installing the package on an Android device. Termux (v0.118.0) moved the primary Termux package repository hosting from Bintray to Fosshost because the Bintray repository shut down on May 1st, 2021, which caused problems for users when running package installation and running the update command with pkg or apt commands. Read more

AYANEO to have their own AYANEO OS based on Linux

Looks like Linux is truly becoming a gaming platform for the masses now, as AYANEO are throwing their hat in the ring with AYANEO OS on their hardware with the AYANEO AIR. While their new IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign focuses on it being a Windows handheld, they're also developing their own full Linux distribution for their hardware which will be available to download "in the future".

BSD: UNIX History, rpki-client 7.9, and OpenBGPD 7.5

  • How Unix didn't used to support '#!', a brief history

    Before I started my research for writing this entry, I would have said that kernel support for '#!' was added in 4.2 BSD. That's certainly where it first appeared and where it became well known, but according to the history section of Wikipedia's page on #!, it was first introduced by Dennis Ritchie in 1980, after V7, although it might have been suggested to him by someone else. It didn't become known through later releases of Research Unix because those were never very widely spread, unlike V7.

  • rpki-client 7.9 released
  • OpenBGPD 7.5 released

    OpenBGPD-portable is known to compile and run on FreeBSD, and the Linux distributions Alpine, Debian, Fedora, RHEL/CentOS and Ubuntu. It is our hope that packagers take interest and help adapt OpenBGPD-portable to more distributions.

