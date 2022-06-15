Android Leftovers
-
CANDuino v3 - A Microchip ATmega168PA board with CAN bus, Arduino Nano form factor - CNX Software
-
Clean Out Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache to Get Rid of Excess Junk Files - CNET
-
How to Update Android Apps
-
How to Make Your Android Phone as Private as Possible
-
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i FINALLY get Android 12: Better than Nothing now? | Mobile News
-
Google Is Taking Android Devs at Their Word When It Comes to Data Usage | PCMag
-
Google removes a lot of Fuchsia codes from Android - Gizchina.com
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 265 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi CM4 and More
Programming Leftovers
[Solved] Termux Package Management Issue
If you have installed the Termux app from the Playstore, you might face the below error while upgrading or installing the package on an Android device. Termux (v0.118.0) moved the primary Termux package repository hosting from Bintray to Fosshost because the Bintray repository shut down on May 1st, 2021, which caused problems for users when running package installation and running the update command with pkg or apt commands.
Recent comments
3 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 6 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago
19 hours 16 min ago
19 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 38 min ago
19 hours 40 min ago
20 hours 17 min ago
20 hours 19 min ago