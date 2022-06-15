Language Selection

Salvaging Old Laptops With GNU/Linux (or ChromeOS)

Saturday 16th of July 2022 05:51:26 PM
GNU
Linux
Hardware
  • Best Linux distributions to revive an ancient laptop

    A Linux distribution (distro) is an operating system based on the Linux kernel.

    Operating systems require many programs other than the kernel to be functional, and Linux distributions typically rely on tools released by the GNU Project.

    GNU founder Richard Stallman has long contended that Linux distros should be referred to as GNU/Linux systems.

    However, his suggestion never caught on, and “Linux” remains the widely-used shorthand for these operating systems.

    Linux distros are attractive because they are free to use, open-source, and often have lower hardware requirements.

    Many Linux distros also allow users to preview the operating system by booting it from a USB drive before committing to installing it.

    Here are some of the most lightweight Linux distributions that could breathe life into even some of the oldest laptops.

  • ChromeOS Flex now available to run on aging Macs and PCs

    Google is rolling out ChromeOS Flex as an enterprise option to replace operating systems on old Macs and PCs, letting users turn their aging hardware into Chromebooks.

    [....]

    With ChromeOS Flex, Google hopes to help businesses keep older computers around for longer. The lightweight operating system is designed to work well on older hardware to extend the life of a product, which can lead to reduced e-waste.

    The OS can be quickly deployed via a USB stick or over a network connection. Systems running ChromeOS Flex can be managed via a Chrome Enterprise Upgrade using the Google Admin Console.

    Google has approved 295 devices so far for ChromeOS Flex. However, it can be installed on other hardware, but non-certified hardware may run into performance issues.

  • 30 Essential Chromebook Keyboard Shortcuts | The Ultimate Guide

    People are looking for shortcuts in aspects of life, and there is no exception while operating computers. Shortcuts are usually applied by the keyboard, which saves more time for inputting commands in another way. We are familiar with keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac computers that help our everyday tasks easier and faster. Similarly, you can use keyboard shortcuts on Chrome OS. A few Windows reliable keyboard shortcuts can work on Chrome OS, but there some many commands set differently here. We have listed 30 essential Chromebook keyboard shortcuts to navigate better and operate Chrome OS.

    Learn about Chrome OS keyboard shortcuts for text editing, taking a screenshot, faster lock screen, web browsing, and more to produce your work more quickly. So bookmark this keyboard shortcut ultimate guide to decreasing cumbersome tasks of moving the mouse and increasing your productivity.

today's howtos

  • Should You Use Another IP Address? Here's How to Add One to Your Linux Server | Tech Times

    Getting another IP address has many advantages. If you have many IP addresses, you can operate multiple apps in just a single port. Running apps can sometimes be conflicting, especially if they are tied to one IP address. This way, you can avoid this hassle and access them with ease. If you're having problems with web content servers, you might want to address this through a reverse proxy. This particular server places the content in other locations under one port.

  • Install Logstash 8 on Ubuntu/Debian - kifarunix.com

    This guide is about how to install and configure Logstash 8 on Ubuntu/Debian as a continuation of our guide on how to setup Elastic Stack 8. We have already covered the installation of Elasticsearch and Kibana.

  • How to Install PHP 8.1 on Rocky Linux 9
  • How To Install Emacs Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Emacs Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GNU Emacs is a programmable text editor. It is a very comprehensive and platform-independent editor that can be expanded with its own Lisp dialect (Emacs Lisp). At its core is an interpreter for Emacs Lisp, a dialect of the Lisp programming language with extensions to support text editing. This makes Emacs highly extensible and users can add new functionality by writing their own Emacs Lisp code or installing packages that add new features. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Emacs Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Create a Bastion Host in AWS [Tutorial] | strongDM

    Want to secure remote access to a private network? In this series of technical posts, we will share step-by-step instructions to create a Linux bastion host and create an audit trail by logging SSH commands.

The Graphics Special Edition, Volume 3 of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the Graphics Special Edition, Volume 3 of the PCLinuxOS Magazine. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. The cover was designed by Meemaw, Assistant Editor. The Graphics Special Edition contains all of the GIMP and Inkscape articles that The PCLinuxOS Magazine ran between January, 2018 and December, 2020. This special edition of the magazine is only available as a PDF download. The HTML versions of the individual articles are available online in the respective month of their original publication. Download the PDF (25.8 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=PCLOSMagGraphicsSE3.pdf

