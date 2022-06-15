today's howtos Should You Use Another IP Address? Here's How to Add One to Your Linux Server | Tech Times Getting another IP address has many advantages. If you have many IP addresses, you can operate multiple apps in just a single port. Running apps can sometimes be conflicting, especially if they are tied to one IP address. This way, you can avoid this hassle and access them with ease. If you're having problems with web content servers, you might want to address this through a reverse proxy. This particular server places the content in other locations under one port.

Install Logstash 8 on Ubuntu/Debian - kifarunix.com This guide is about how to install and configure Logstash 8 on Ubuntu/Debian as a continuation of our guide on how to setup Elastic Stack 8. We have already covered the installation of Elasticsearch and Kibana.

How to Install PHP 8.1 on Rocky Linux 9

How To Install Emacs Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Emacs Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GNU Emacs is a programmable text editor. It is a very comprehensive and platform-independent editor that can be expanded with its own Lisp dialect (Emacs Lisp). At its core is an interpreter for Emacs Lisp, a dialect of the Lisp programming language with extensions to support text editing. This makes Emacs highly extensible and users can add new functionality by writing their own Emacs Lisp code or installing packages that add new features. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Emacs Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to Create a Bastion Host in AWS [Tutorial] | strongDM Want to secure remote access to a private network? In this series of technical posts, we will share step-by-step instructions to create a Linux bastion host and create an audit trail by logging SSH commands.

The Graphics Special Edition, Volume 3 of the PCLinuxOS Magazine The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the Graphics Special Edition, Volume 3 of the PCLinuxOS Magazine. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. The cover was designed by Meemaw, Assistant Editor. The Graphics Special Edition contains all of the GIMP and Inkscape articles that The PCLinuxOS Magazine ran between January, 2018 and December, 2020. This special edition of the magazine is only available as a PDF download. The HTML versions of the individual articles are available online in the respective month of their original publication. Download the PDF (25.8 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=PCLOSMagGraphicsSE3.pdf