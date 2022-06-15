today's howtos
4 Ways to Fix the Laptop Brightness Problem In Ubuntu
This article features four quick ways to fix the everlasting Laptop brightness problem in Ubuntu.
Ubuntu plus most of the Linux distributions always had issues with Laptop brightness. The default hardware controllers never in the Laptop keyboard worked most of the time after a fresh install.
How To Install Nginx on Rocky Linux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx Web Server on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Nginx (short for Engine X) is a free and open-source web server that serves as a reverse proxy, HTTP load balancer, and email proxy for IMAP, POP3, and SMTP. Thanks to its ability to handle massive numbers of connections, it is the preferred web server of many websites that deal with high traffic.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nginx web server on Rocky Linux. 9.
How To Install and configure Samba on Debian 11 Bullseye
Samba is a fantastic tool; with it, Linux desktops, laptops, and servers can host Windows/Mac OS compatible file shares. This guide will show you how to install and configure Samba on Debian 11 Bullseye.
Note: this guide assumes you are using Debian 11. However, the instructions should be the same if you use Debian 10 or older. Feel free to follow along.
How to Fix No Sound Issue in Ubuntu 22.04 with ESSX8336 Sound Card | UbuntuHandbook
Sound does not work in your Ubuntu 22.04, and happen to have Everest ESSX8336 sound card in your machine? This tutorial may help!
ESSX8336 is one of the common used chips in recent laptops and tablets, such as Huawei Matebook D14~16, Gemini Lake laptop, and Chuwi Hi10X tablet. But, the current Linux Kernel does not support this sound card, though there seems to have patches (here and here) for it.
Until Linux Kernel officially adds the device support, you may build Kernel manually with the patch. Or use yangxiaohua’s custom kernel files to fix the issue.
Installing Cinnamon Desktop Environment on Debian 11
Cinnamon is a desktop environment for the Linux operating system that offers advanced features and a traditional user interface. It is available for download from the Cinnamon website. It is based on the GNOME desktop environment and includes a number of features that make it more user–friendly and customizable than other desktop environments.
A desktop environment’s importance is tuning an OS to suit a user’s needs. From accessing the menu, managing applications, selecting folders, performing a search, and opening and closing a program.
So, an environment helps to efficiently manage our files and apps, keeping our desktop organized and enabling the user to incorporate less effort and time to navigate the desktop.
This article will look at how we can install the Cinnamon environment on a Debian 11 OS. There are three ways we can install a Cinnamon desktop environment on Debian.
today's howtos
