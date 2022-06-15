AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Get SubVP Feature In AMDGPU For Linux 5.20
AMD is reported to publish the last feature updates planned for the AMDGPU and AMDKFD drivers to the DRM-Next for Linux 5.20 to prepare for RDNA 3's release. The merge window will open later this month, so companies such as AMD and the recently reported Intel additions are being finalized to prepare new generations of graphics for the two tech giants.
The Linux AMD pull updates also saw the integration of DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST), numerous audio patches, and the modification of the GART size on recent APUs to add Scatter and Gather display support. Finally, AMD also integrated the querying of the GFXOFF status for VanGogh series APUs, enhanced buffer object domain pinning, and a few AMDKFD modifications.
Programming Leftovers: GNU Rush 2.3, INN 2.7.0, and More
GNU rush version 2.3 is available for download. This is a bug-fixing release.
This is the first major release of the INN news server package since 2015. It incorporates tons of work on just about every part of INN, ranging from a brand new overview backend contributed by Bo Lindbergh through Cancel-Lock support contributed by Julien ÉLIE to numerous smaller changes in configuration files, protocol support, and overall simplification.
Well GSoC’22 coding period actually started from 13th June, 2022, but at the same time my end semester exams started too. What a time to give exams ! Well because of that I had to take 2 weeks of break from my project. During community bonding period, I gathered resources and jot them down at one place, so as soon as my exams were over, I would get back to my project easily.
During community bonding period, I went through all the content written on the site and made a rough draft of FAQs section. I also checked out the images which we are supposed to include in the website to make the pages more relevant. Changed a few CSS styles, updated outdated packages and fixed a few accessibility errors.
Currently I am developing a form for the website which allows users to easily create profiles and add themselves to the website. Since the site is based on Jekyll, a static site generator, the challenge here was how to make it easier for the newcomers to add themselves easily and save the fuss of navigating through the file system, make merge requests according to content formatting standards, required fields and all sorts of stuff. They might even need to spin-up the site locally, to ensure the content looks right.
We were using the mailman2 instance provided by Dreamhost for many years as the mailing list for dgplug. But, over the years many participants had trouble with receiving emails. In the last few years, most emails were landing in spam.
Rust 1.62 and More
The 1.62.1 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for July 19. Release notes can be found here.
A few times a week, someone asks on the #gui-and-ui channel on the Rust Discord, “what is the best UI toolkit for my application?” Unfortunately there is still no clear answer to this question. Generally the top contenders are egui, Iced, and Druid, but web-based approaches are in the running, and of course there’s always the temptation to just build a new one. And every couple or months or so, a post appears with a new GUI toolkit.
This post is something of a sequel to Rust 2020: GUI and community. I hope to offer a clear-eyed survey of the current state of affairs, and suggestions for how to improve it. It also includes some lessons so far from Druid.
The piece is largely about Rust, but Raph Levien's blog post about Rust GUI toolkits contains some of the most thoughtful writings on GUI toolkits that I've seen in a while, regardless of language. Recommended.
today's howtos
This article features four quick ways to fix the everlasting Laptop brightness problem in Ubuntu.
Ubuntu plus most of the Linux distributions always had issues with Laptop brightness. The default hardware controllers never in the Laptop keyboard worked most of the time after a fresh install.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx Web Server on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Nginx (short for Engine X) is a free and open-source web server that serves as a reverse proxy, HTTP load balancer, and email proxy for IMAP, POP3, and SMTP. Thanks to its ability to handle massive numbers of connections, it is the preferred web server of many websites that deal with high traffic.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nginx web server on Rocky Linux. 9.
Samba is a fantastic tool; with it, Linux desktops, laptops, and servers can host Windows/Mac OS compatible file shares. This guide will show you how to install and configure Samba on Debian 11 Bullseye.
Note: this guide assumes you are using Debian 11. However, the instructions should be the same if you use Debian 10 or older. Feel free to follow along.
Sound does not work in your Ubuntu 22.04, and happen to have Everest ESSX8336 sound card in your machine? This tutorial may help!
ESSX8336 is one of the common used chips in recent laptops and tablets, such as Huawei Matebook D14~16, Gemini Lake laptop, and Chuwi Hi10X tablet. But, the current Linux Kernel does not support this sound card, though there seems to have patches (here and here) for it.
Until Linux Kernel officially adds the device support, you may build Kernel manually with the patch. Or use yangxiaohua’s custom kernel files to fix the issue.
Cinnamon is a desktop environment for the Linux operating system that offers advanced features and a traditional user interface. It is available for download from the Cinnamon website. It is based on the GNOME desktop environment and includes a number of features that make it more user–friendly and customizable than other desktop environments.
A desktop environment’s importance is tuning an OS to suit a user’s needs. From accessing the menu, managing applications, selecting folders, performing a search, and opening and closing a program.
So, an environment helps to efficiently manage our files and apps, keeping our desktop organized and enabling the user to incorporate less effort and time to navigate the desktop.
This article will look at how we can install the Cinnamon environment on a Debian 11 OS. There are three ways we can install a Cinnamon desktop environment on Debian.
