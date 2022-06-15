AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Get SubVP Feature In AMDGPU For Linux 5.20
AMD is reported to publish the last feature updates planned for the AMDGPU and AMDKFD drivers to the DRM-Next for Linux 5.20 to prepare for RDNA 3's release. The merge window will open later this month, so companies such as AMD and the recently reported Intel additions are being finalized to prepare new generations of graphics for the two tech giants.
[...]
The Linux AMD pull updates also saw the integration of DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST), numerous audio patches, and the modification of the GART size on recent APUs to add Scatter and Gather display support. Finally, AMD also integrated the querying of the GFXOFF status for VanGogh series APUs, enhanced buffer object domain pinning, and a few AMDKFD modifications.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 378 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Get SubVP Feature In AMDGPU For Linux 5.20
AMD is reported to publish the last feature updates planned for the AMDGPU and AMDKFD drivers to the DRM-Next for Linux 5.20 to prepare for RDNA 3's release. The merge window will open later this month, so companies such as AMD and the recently reported Intel additions are being finalized to prepare new generations of graphics for the two tech giants. [...] The Linux AMD pull updates also saw the integration of DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST), numerous audio patches, and the modification of the GART size on recent APUs to add Scatter and Gather display support. Finally, AMD also integrated the querying of the GFXOFF status for VanGogh series APUs, enhanced buffer object domain pinning, and a few AMDKFD modifications.
Programming Leftovers: GNU Rush 2.3, INN 2.7.0, and More
Rust 1.62 and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
27 min 12 sec ago
46 min 56 sec ago
2 hours 43 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 44 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
22 hours 41 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago
23 hours 2 min ago