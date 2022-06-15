We were using the mailman2 instance provided by Dreamhost for many years as the mailing list for dgplug. But, over the years many participants had trouble with receiving emails. In the last few years, most emails were landing in spam.

Well GSoC’22 coding period actually started from 13th June, 2022, but at the same time my end semester exams started too. What a time to give exams ! Well because of that I had to take 2 weeks of break from my project. During community bonding period, I gathered resources and jot them down at one place, so as soon as my exams were over, I would get back to my project easily. During community bonding period, I went through all the content written on the site and made a rough draft of FAQs section. I also checked out the images which we are supposed to include in the website to make the pages more relevant. Changed a few CSS styles, updated outdated packages and fixed a few accessibility errors. Currently I am developing a form for the website which allows users to easily create profiles and add themselves to the website. Since the site is based on Jekyll, a static site generator, the challenge here was how to make it easier for the newcomers to add themselves easily and save the fuss of navigating through the file system, make merge requests according to content formatting standards, required fields and all sorts of stuff. They might even need to spin-up the site locally, to ensure the content looks right.

This is the first major release of the INN news server package since 2015. It incorporates tons of work on just about every part of INN, ranging from a brand new overview backend contributed by Bo Lindbergh through Cancel-Lock support contributed by Julien ÉLIE to numerous smaller changes in configuration files, protocol support, and overall simplification.

AMD is reported to publish the last feature updates planned for the AMDGPU and AMDKFD drivers to the DRM-Next for Linux 5.20 to prepare for RDNA 3's release. The merge window will open later this month, so companies such as AMD and the recently reported Intel additions are being finalized to prepare new generations of graphics for the two tech giants. [...] The Linux AMD pull updates also saw the integration of DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST), numerous audio patches, and the modification of the GART size on recent APUs to add Scatter and Gather display support. Finally, AMD also integrated the querying of the GFXOFF status for VanGogh series APUs, enhanced buffer object domain pinning, and a few AMDKFD modifications.

Rust 1.62 and More 1.62.1 pre-release testing | Inside Rust Blog The 1.62.1 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for July 19. Release notes can be found here.

Advice for the next dozen Rust GUIs | Raph Levien’s blog A few times a week, someone asks on the #gui-and-ui channel on the Rust Discord, “what is the best UI toolkit for my application?” Unfortunately there is still no clear answer to this question. Generally the top contenders are egui, Iced, and Druid, but web-based approaches are in the running, and of course there’s always the temptation to just build a new one. And every couple or months or so, a post appears with a new GUI toolkit. This post is something of a sequel to Rust 2020: GUI and community. I hope to offer a clear-eyed survey of the current state of affairs, and suggestions for how to improve it. It also includes some lessons so far from Druid.

Steinar H. Gunderson: Rust GUI advice The piece is largely about Rust, but Raph Levien's blog post about Rust GUI toolkits contains some of the most thoughtful writings on GUI toolkits that I've seen in a while, regardless of language. Recommended.