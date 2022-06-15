SCaLE 19x, the 19th Annual Southern California Linux Expo, Will Take Place July 28-31, 2022
SCaLE is one of the largest conferences for fans of Open Source and free software in North America. The event is run entirely by volunteers of the Open Source community and is held every year in the greater Los Angeles area.
SCaLE 19x is the 19th installment of the Linux Expo, and it will take place at the end of this month, between July 28th and July 31st, at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 347 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Pop OS 22.04 LTS - New Features and Release Updates
System76 released the Pop OS 22.04 LTS on April 25, 2022. We unwrap the new features and updates in this post. System76’s POP OS is based on Ubuntu releases, and the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release is just released. Following the release schedule, the Pop OS 22.04 is now available for download and upgrade. You can now do some hands-on and find out the new features.
AMD RDNA 3 GPUs Get SubVP Feature In AMDGPU For Linux 5.20
AMD is reported to publish the last feature updates planned for the AMDGPU and AMDKFD drivers to the DRM-Next for Linux 5.20 to prepare for RDNA 3's release. The merge window will open later this month, so companies such as AMD and the recently reported Intel additions are being finalized to prepare new generations of graphics for the two tech giants. [...] The Linux AMD pull updates also saw the integration of DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST), numerous audio patches, and the modification of the GART size on recent APUs to add Scatter and Gather display support. Finally, AMD also integrated the querying of the GFXOFF status for VanGogh series APUs, enhanced buffer object domain pinning, and a few AMDKFD modifications.
Programming Leftovers: GNU Rush 2.3, INN 2.7.0, and More
Rust 1.62 and More
Recent comments
4 hours 44 min ago
5 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 10 sec ago
7 hours 16 min ago
11 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago