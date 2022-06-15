The Best Linux Desktops for a Touchscreen Monitor
The concept of using Linux on a touchscreen monitor or two-in-one computer has come a long way. Touchscreen support is now built in to the Linux kernel, so theoretically, any Linux distribution should be able to run with a touchscreen. That said, not every distribution will be easy to use on a touchscreen, and this comes down to the desktop environment each one works best with. You may have to choose the best Linux distros for a touchscreen that use the optimal desktop out of the box.
For example, using a tiling window manager like Awesome or i3 isn’t going to do you much good on a touchscreen without some heavy tweaking. Choose the right desktop environment, and you’ll have a much better time using Linux on this type of hardware.
