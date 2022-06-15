Dialect is a Useful Language Translation Tool for Linux Desktops
Next time you want to translate between languages don’t bother opening a browser tab, open Dialect instead.
Dialect is a language translation app built for Linux desktops. It’s written in GTK4/libadwaita and leverages a number of different online translation services, but it defaults to Google’s ubiquitous-but-well-regarded translation service out-of-the-box.
As such, Dialect is able to translate text to and from more than 100 languages straight from the desktop (though you do need to have an active internet connection for it to work).
