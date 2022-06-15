Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Hardware Addicts, and More
206: New Red Hat CEO, Linux Mint 21, Lubuntu, Rocky Linux, System76 and more Linux news! - This Week in Linux - TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux: New CEO of Red Hat, Linux Mint 21 Beta, Lubuntu’s New Backports PPA, TUXEDO Aquaris: Water Cooling for Linux Laptops, System76 Launch Lite Keyboard, Calibre 6.0 ebook manager, Rocky Linux 9.0, Wayland Support for Xfce Desktop, Firefox Snap Improvements in Ubuntu, all that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
65: Unlimited Power! Understanding Laptop Battery Ratings & Maintenance - Hardware Addicts - TuxDigital
Welcome to Hardware Addicts, a proud member of the TuxDigital Network. Hardware Addicts is the podcast that focuses on the physical components that powers our technology world.
In this episode, we’re talking about batteries in laptops. What ratings are important, how do these batteries work, and how to maintain your batteries to get the most life out of them. Then we head to Camera Corner where Wendy will discuss a tilt only lens.
What Does FOSS Code Licencing Do? Does It Matter? - Invidious
Software licencing is an important part of how FOSS functions but why do we even bother licencing why don't we just put the code out there for anyone to use.
From Noob To Power User With MX Linux - Invidious
In this edition of "From Noob To Power User" I will be taking MX Linux and customizing it slightly to fit my workflow. This will include theming, some software installations, setting keybindings, shell aliases and some other essential changes (in my opinion).
