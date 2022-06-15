The built-in Firefox PDF Reader is a popular tool to view PDF documents in the browser. Firefox users may use it to display local PDF documents or PDF documents from the Internet in the browser. Some Firefox users like the idea of opening PDF documents in the browser, as it is a quick and uncomplicated process. Others prefer to use third-party tools and disable the PDF viewer. External tools may offer better functionality or security features.

SCaLE is one of the largest conferences for fans of Open Source and free software in North America. The event is run entirely by volunteers of the Open Source community and is held every year in the greater Los Angeles area. SCaLE 19x is the 19th installment of the Linux Expo, and it will take place at the end of this month, between July 28th and July 31st, at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California.

The early battle of the Pascals left Microsoft an opening Way way back, before DOS and the PC and so on, the UCSD p-System was very widespread. Borland's Turbo Pascal supplanted it, but TP on DOS was very different from the original CP/M TP, and indeed with Delphi on Windows it transformed again into something wholly different and much more powerful. Delphi fused Turbo Pascal, its fast compiler and rich capable DOS IDE, with something much like NeXTstep's Interface Builder and a set of OOPS libraries for Pascal to construct GUIs. Which inspired MS to copy it, taking the forms painter from the Ruby database tool, and an extended kinda-sorta BASIC, and some OLE/COM GUI controls, to make something... well, sprawling and unfocused and sluggish and overcomplicated. Then, when MS was seriously afraid that its OS and apps divisions would be split up by the DoJ, which the company forcibly transformed into .NET so it would have a tool for asserting cross-platform apps dominance. But the fierce and determined Judge Thomas Penfield Jackson was replaced with the conciliatory Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, and she backed down and let MS get away with it. So the big split never happened, and MS was left with a fancy cross-platform tool it no longer really needed.