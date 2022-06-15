Language Selection

Software: LinuxCNC, Universal USB Installer, and More

  • Petter Reinholdtsen: Automatic LinuxCNC servo PID tuning?

    While working on a CNC with servo motors controlled by the LinuxCNC PID controller, I recently had to learn how to tune the collection of values that control such mathematical machinery that a PID controller is. It proved to be a lot harder than I hoped, and I still have not succeeded in getting the Z PID controller to successfully defy gravity, nor X and Y to move accurately and reliably. But while climbing up this rather steep learning curve, I discovered that some motor control systems are able to tune their PID controllers. I got the impression from the documentation that LinuxCNC were not. This proved to be not true

    The LinuxCNC pid component is the recommended PID controller to use. It uses eight constants Pgain, Igain, Dgain, bias, FF0, FF1, FF2 and FF3 to calculate the output value based on current and wanted state, and all of these need to have a sensible value for the controller to behave properly. Note, there are even more values involved, theser are just the most important ones. In my case I need the X, Y and Z axes to follow the requested path with little error. This has proved quite a challenge for someone who have never tuned a PID controller before, but there is at least some help to be found.

    I discovered that included in LinuxCNC was this old PID component at_pid claiming to have auto tuning capabilities. Sadly it had been neglected since 2011, and could not be used as a plug in replacement for the default pid component. One would have to rewriting the LinuxCNC HAL setup to test at_pid. This was rather sad, when I wanted to quickly test auto tuning to see if it did a better job than me at figuring out good P, I and D values to use.

  • Universal USB Installer 2.0.1.4 - Neowin

    Universal USB Installer is a Live Linux USB Creator that allows you to choose from a selection of Linux Distributions to put on your USB Flash Drive. The Universal USB Installer is easy to use. Simply choose a Live Linux Distribution, the ISO file, your Flash Drive and, Click Install. Upon completion, you should have a ready to run bootable USB Flash Drive with your select operating system installed. Other features include; Persistence (if available) – note that casper persistence will only work with fat16 or fat32 formatted drives.

  Another Helper App – BrowserBot
The Best Linux Desktops for a Touchscreen Monitor

The concept of using Linux on a touchscreen monitor or two-in-one computer has come a long way. Touchscreen support is now built in to the Linux kernel, so theoretically, any Linux distribution should be able to run with a touchscreen. That said, not every distribution will be easy to use on a touchscreen, and this comes down to the desktop environment each one works best with. You may have to choose the best Linux distros for a touchscreen that use the optimal desktop out of the box. For example, using a tiling window manager like Awesome or i3 isn’t going to do you much good on a touchscreen without some heavy tweaking. Choose the right desktop environment, and you’ll have a much better time using Linux on this type of hardware. Read more

SCaLE 19x, the 19th Annual Southern California Linux Expo, Will Take Place July 28-31, 2022

SCaLE is one of the largest conferences for fans of Open Source and free software in North America. The event is run entirely by volunteers of the Open Source community and is held every year in the greater Los Angeles area. SCaLE 19x is the 19th installment of the Linux Expo, and it will take place at the end of this month, between July 28th and July 31st, at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California. Read more

Light PDF Editing is coming to Firefox

The built-in Firefox PDF Reader is a popular tool to view PDF documents in the browser. Firefox users may use it to display local PDF documents or PDF documents from the Internet in the browser. Some Firefox users like the idea of opening PDF documents in the browser, as it is a quick and uncomplicated process. Others prefer to use third-party tools and disable the PDF viewer. External tools may offer better functionality or security features. Read more

The early battle of the Pascals left Microsoft an opening

Way way back, before DOS and the PC and so on, the UCSD p-System was very widespread. Borland's Turbo Pascal supplanted it, but TP on DOS was very different from the original CP/M TP, and indeed with Delphi on Windows it transformed again into something wholly different and much more powerful. Delphi fused Turbo Pascal, its fast compiler and rich capable DOS IDE, with something much like NeXTstep's Interface Builder and a set of OOPS libraries for Pascal to construct GUIs. Which inspired MS to copy it, taking the forms painter from the Ruby database tool, and an extended kinda-sorta BASIC, and some OLE/COM GUI controls, to make something... well, sprawling and unfocused and sluggish and overcomplicated. Then, when MS was seriously afraid that its OS and apps divisions would be split up by the DoJ, which the company forcibly transformed into .NET so it would have a tool for asserting cross-platform apps dominance. But the fierce and determined Judge Thomas Penfield Jackson was replaced with the conciliatory Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, and she backed down and let MS get away with it. So the big split never happened, and MS was left with a fancy cross-platform tool it no longer really needed. Read more

