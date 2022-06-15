Android Leftovers
Best Android 3DS emulator: What is the best 3DS emulator on Android?
Best Android PS2 emulator: What PS2 emulator should I use on Android?
Play Pass Games: Best Play Pass Games On Android - Droid Gamers
Putting ads on the Android lock screen is a bad idea - Android Authority
Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge get Android 12-based MIUI 13 update
Samsung could soon fix most annoying thing about its Android phones | Express.co.uk
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Hardware Addicts, and More
Dialect is a Useful Language Translation Tool for Linux Desktops
Next time you want to translate between languages don’t bother opening a browser tab, open Dialect instead. Dialect is a language translation app built for Linux desktops. It’s written in GTK4/libadwaita and leverages a number of different online translation services, but it defaults to Google’s ubiquitous-but-well-regarded translation service out-of-the-box. As such, Dialect is able to translate text to and from more than 100 languages straight from the desktop (though you do need to have an active internet connection for it to work).
The Best Linux Desktops for a Touchscreen Monitor
The concept of using Linux on a touchscreen monitor or two-in-one computer has come a long way. Touchscreen support is now built in to the Linux kernel, so theoretically, any Linux distribution should be able to run with a touchscreen. That said, not every distribution will be easy to use on a touchscreen, and this comes down to the desktop environment each one works best with. You may have to choose the best Linux distros for a touchscreen that use the optimal desktop out of the box. For example, using a tiling window manager like Awesome or i3 isn’t going to do you much good on a touchscreen without some heavy tweaking. Choose the right desktop environment, and you’ll have a much better time using Linux on this type of hardware.
SCaLE 19x, the 19th Annual Southern California Linux Expo, Will Take Place July 28-31, 2022
SCaLE is one of the largest conferences for fans of Open Source and free software in North America. The event is run entirely by volunteers of the Open Source community and is held every year in the greater Los Angeles area. SCaLE 19x is the 19th installment of the Linux Expo, and it will take place at the end of this month, between July 28th and July 31st, at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, California.
