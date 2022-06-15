Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: PowerDNS Authoritative Server, ROS2, and Fighting The Good Fight PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.6.3 | PowerDNS Blog Today we published release 4.6.3 of the Authoritative Server. It contains two bug fixes, and marks the arrival of Ubuntu Jammy packages for the 4.6 branch.

ROS2 Easy-to-Adopt Perception and Manipulation Modules Open Sourced — ROS-Industrial ROS-Industrial has developed the easy_perception_deployment (EPD) & easy_manipulation_deployment (EPD) ROS2 packages to accelerate the industries' effort in training and deployment of custom CV models and also provide a modular and configurable manipulation pipeline for pick and place tasks respectively. The overall EPD-EMD pipeline is shown in Figure 1.

Fighting The Good Fight We here at Hackaday are super-duper proponents of open source. Software, hardware, or firmware, we like to be able to see it, learn from it, modify it, and make it ourselves. Some of this is self-serving because when we can’t see now it was done, we can’t show you how it’s done. But it’s also from a deeper place than that: the belief that the world is made better by sharing and open access.

Programming Leftovers Filtering numbers faster with SVE on Graviton 3 processors Amazon’s Graviton 3 appears to have 32-byte registers, since it is based on the ARM Neoverse V1 design. You can fit eight 32-bit integers in one register. Mainstream ARM processors (e.g., the ones that Intel uses) have SIMD instructions too (NEON), but with shorter registers (16 bytes). Having wider registers and instructions capable of operating over these wide registers allows you reduce the total number of instructions. Executing fewer instructions is a very good way to accelerate code. To investigate SVE, I looked at a simple problem where you want to remove all negative integers from an array. That is, you read and array containing signed random integers and you want to write out to an output array only the positive integers. Normal C code might look as follows: [...]

Finally got rid of a/ and b/ in git diff outputs! In the world of open source there’s always this notion of “if you want something to be different, the code is there, you can change it”, but most often this is not practical: I would never go about carrying a patched version of Git with me to every machine I work on just because of the annoying `a/` and `b/` prefixes that show up on Git diffs.

Your git log is not a changelog! | agateau.com When you maintain a project, publishing new releases can quickly become a chore, so naturally one tries to automate it as much as possible. One release step which is often automated is updating the changelog. We already have git commit messages, so let's gather all the messages since the last tag and "Voilà!" changelog entries for the new version!

What are Pascal Strings ? This article intends to provide a basic understanding of traditionally used strings i.e. “Pascal Strings”. As the name is self-explanatory, pascal strings are an essential constituent of the PASCAL programming language. Pascal is a computer programming language that Niklaus Wirth of Switzerland created around 1970 to teach organized programming.

Impatience Is A Virtue When Testing This Old Maritime Teleprinter [Larry Wall], inventor of Perl, once famously said that programmers have three key virtues: sloth, hubris, and impatience. It’s safe to say that these personality quirks are also present in some measure in most hardware hackers, too, with impatience being perhaps the prime driver of great hacks. Life’s too short to wait for someone else to build it, whatever it may be.

Ideas from TPRC2022: Tools to help refactor large mature code bases | dean [blogs.perl.org] Every Perl gig I have ever had, and from most of the conversations I had at this years Perl and Raku Conference, was working on a large code based that is serving the business and it's customers very well such that the business is profitable (i.e. a mature code base). This is an enviable position to be in but whilst this software is robust from the outside, there is often a reluctance to make dramatic changes. Unfortunately code that is perceived as too fragile to touch tends to be replaced and replaced in another language. The PPI + Class::Inspector combination is already being used by people I've spoken too, in bespoke tools to refactor large code bases reliably.