Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: PowerDNS Authoritative Server, ROS2, and Fighting The Good Fight
-
PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.6.3 | PowerDNS Blog
Today we published release 4.6.3 of the Authoritative Server. It contains two bug fixes, and marks the arrival of Ubuntu Jammy packages for the 4.6 branch.
-
ROS2 Easy-to-Adopt Perception and Manipulation Modules Open Sourced — ROS-Industrial
ROS-Industrial has developed the easy_perception_deployment (EPD) & easy_manipulation_deployment (EPD) ROS2 packages to accelerate the industries' effort in training and deployment of custom CV models and also provide a modular and configurable manipulation pipeline for pick and place tasks respectively. The overall EPD-EMD pipeline is shown in Figure 1.
-
Fighting The Good Fight
We here at Hackaday are super-duper proponents of open source. Software, hardware, or firmware, we like to be able to see it, learn from it, modify it, and make it ourselves. Some of this is self-serving because when we can’t see now it was done, we can’t show you how it’s done. But it’s also from a deeper place than that: the belief that the world is made better by sharing and open access.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 396 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: PowerDNS Authoritative Server, ROS2, and Fighting The Good Fight
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Light PDF Editing is coming to Firefox
Mozilla is working on improvements to Firefox's PDF Reader. Firefox will soon support light PDF editing tasks such as text or ink annotations. The built-in Firefox PDF Reader is a popular tool to view PDF documents in the browser. Firefox users may use it to display local PDF documents or PDF documents from the Internet in the browser. Some Firefox users like the idea of opening PDF documents in the browser, as it is a quick and uncomplicated process. Others prefer to use third-party tools and disable the PDF viewer. External tools may offer better functionality or security features. The Firefox PDF Reader supports form filling, but that is the extent of its capabilities at this point. Mozilla has plans to improve the functionality of the built-in Firefox PDF Reader by adding light editing tools to it.
Recent comments
15 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 57 min ago
18 hours 13 min ago
22 hours 4 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago