Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: PowerDNS Authoritative Server, ROS2, and Fighting The Good Fight
-
Today we published release 4.6.3 of the Authoritative Server. It contains two bug fixes, and marks the arrival of Ubuntu Jammy packages for the 4.6 branch.
-
ROS-Industrial has developed the easy_perception_deployment (EPD) & easy_manipulation_deployment (EPD) ROS2 packages to accelerate the industries' effort in training and deployment of custom CV models and also provide a modular and configurable manipulation pipeline for pick and place tasks respectively. The overall EPD-EMD pipeline is shown in Figure 1.
-
We here at Hackaday are super-duper proponents of open source. Software, hardware, or firmware, we like to be able to see it, learn from it, modify it, and make it ourselves. Some of this is self-serving because when we can’t see now it was done, we can’t show you how it’s done. But it’s also from a deeper place than that: the belief that the world is made better by sharing and open access.
Programming Leftovers
-
Amazon’s Graviton 3 appears to have 32-byte registers, since it is based on the ARM Neoverse V1 design. You can fit eight 32-bit integers in one register. Mainstream ARM processors (e.g., the ones that Intel uses) have SIMD instructions too (NEON), but with shorter registers (16 bytes). Having wider registers and instructions capable of operating over these wide registers allows you reduce the total number of instructions. Executing fewer instructions is a very good way to accelerate code.
To investigate SVE, I looked at a simple problem where you want to remove all negative integers from an array. That is, you read and array containing signed random integers and you want to write out to an output array only the positive integers. Normal C code might look as follows: [...]
-
In the world of open source there’s always this notion of “if you want something to be different, the code is there, you can change it”, but most often this is not practical: I would never go about carrying a patched version of Git with me to every machine I work on just because of the annoying `a/` and `b/` prefixes that show up on Git diffs.
-
When you maintain a project, publishing new releases can quickly become a chore, so naturally one tries to automate it as much as possible.
One release step which is often automated is updating the changelog. We already have git commit messages, so let's gather all the messages since the last tag and "Voilà!" changelog entries for the new version!
-
This article intends to provide a basic understanding of traditionally used strings i.e. “Pascal Strings”. As the name is self-explanatory, pascal strings are an essential constituent of the PASCAL programming language. Pascal is a computer programming language that Niklaus Wirth of Switzerland created around 1970 to teach organized programming.
-
[Larry Wall], inventor of Perl, once famously said that programmers have three key virtues: sloth, hubris, and impatience. It’s safe to say that these personality quirks are also present in some measure in most hardware hackers, too, with impatience being perhaps the prime driver of great hacks. Life’s too short to wait for someone else to build it, whatever it may be.
-
Every Perl gig I have ever had, and from most of the conversations I had at this years Perl and Raku Conference, was working on a large code based that is serving the business and it's customers very well such that the business is profitable (i.e. a mature code base).
This is an enviable position to be in but whilst this software is robust from the outside, there is often a reluctance to make dramatic changes. Unfortunately code that is perceived as too fragile to touch tends to be replaced and replaced in another language.
The PPI + Class::Inspector combination is already being used by people I've spoken too, in bespoke tools to refactor large code bases reliably.
Android Leftovers
Light PDF Editing is coming to Firefox
Mozilla is working on improvements to Firefox's PDF Reader. Firefox will soon support light PDF editing tasks such as text or ink annotations.
The built-in Firefox PDF Reader is a popular tool to view PDF documents in the browser. Firefox users may use it to display local PDF documents or PDF documents from the Internet in the browser.
Some Firefox users like the idea of opening PDF documents in the browser, as it is a quick and uncomplicated process. Others prefer to use third-party tools and disable the PDF viewer. External tools may offer better functionality or security features.
The Firefox PDF Reader supports form filling, but that is the extent of its capabilities at this point. Mozilla has plans to improve the functionality of the built-in Firefox PDF Reader by adding light editing tools to it.
