today's howtos
-
How to Install Minikube on Fedora 36 Step by Step
Minikube is a single node local Kubernetes (k8s) cluster. If anyone is new to Kubernetes and wants to learn and explore Kubernetes, then minikube is the solution.
-
How to Install LibreWolf Browser on Linux - TREND OCEANS
LibreWolf (fork of Firefox) promises to protect your privacy, security, and freedom on the Internet by removing unnecessary tracking and fingerprinting technologies from the Firefox browser without breaking stuff.
You must be wondering why not to remove all unnecessary tracking elements from Firefox manually. It’s true, Firefox is a highly customizable browser and gives you a bunch of options to modify it in different ways.
-
The AppImage tells me it needs FUSE to run - TREND OCEANS
Filesystem in Userspace (aka FUSE) is a software interface (API) used to allow non-privileged users to create their own file systems without editing kernel code.
The FUSE module provides the bridge connection between file system code running in user space and the kernel interface.
Various Linux technologies use FUSE, such as NTFS-3G (allowing access to NTFS filesystems), retro-fuse (which provides a way to mount filesystems created by UNIX systems on modern OS), etc.
The AppImage that bundles everything within itself requires Filesystem in Userspace, or FUSE, for short. Most Linux systems ship with FUSE out-of-the-box. However, sometimes it doesn’t work or creates some problems, as shown below.
-
How to Install Thunderbird Mail on Rocky Linux 9
-
Limine 3.12.1 has relaxed MBR validation
Alfons has been testing Limine on some old BIOS computers. A couple of them, including a Dell D630 laptop, Limine was not working.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 429 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: PowerDNS Authoritative Server, ROS2, and Fighting The Good Fight
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Light PDF Editing is coming to Firefox
Mozilla is working on improvements to Firefox's PDF Reader. Firefox will soon support light PDF editing tasks such as text or ink annotations. The built-in Firefox PDF Reader is a popular tool to view PDF documents in the browser. Firefox users may use it to display local PDF documents or PDF documents from the Internet in the browser. Some Firefox users like the idea of opening PDF documents in the browser, as it is a quick and uncomplicated process. Others prefer to use third-party tools and disable the PDF viewer. External tools may offer better functionality or security features. The Firefox PDF Reader supports form filling, but that is the extent of its capabilities at this point. Mozilla has plans to improve the functionality of the built-in Firefox PDF Reader by adding light editing tools to it.
Recent comments
15 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 57 min ago
18 hours 13 min ago
22 hours 4 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago