Sunday 17th of July 2022 12:54:53 PM Filed under HowTos
  • How to Deploy GitLab Server Using Docker and Ubuntu Server 22.04

    Have you ever wanted to host your own GitLab repositories to ensure your code never falls into the wrong hands? Although hosting your repositories on a third-party cloud host has plenty of advantages (such as availability and reliability), there’s something to be said about having total control over your repositories so that no one can access it without your approval.

    With the help of both Ubuntu Server 22.04 and Docker, you can do just that. And I’m going to show you how it’s done. It’s not overly complicated, but there are a number of steps required. And so, without further ado, let’s get to work.

    To accomplish this task, you’ll need a running instance of Ubuntu Server 22.04 and a user with sudo privileges. The instance of Ubuntu can be hosted on your LAN, or even in your cloud-hosted account (although hosting it via a third-party kind of defeats the purpose of a self-hosted repository). Either way, you’re ready to make some magic.

  • How To Use The Linux Command Line

    This is a fairly straightforward article that I wrote so that I can refer to it when I need something in the future. I tried to cover the fundamentals as well as some incredibly magical things that will give every new Linux user the feeling that they have superpowers at their fingertips.

    In this article, we will start with the most basic Linux commands and progress to understanding how everything works in Linux terminals until learning about some super cool stuff like the pipe command, including the tee and xargs commands & at the same time you will also learn about various commands and utilities that we will use while we are practicing the same, and at last, we will use some very handy Linux utilities to enhance the productivity, so without further ado, let's get started.

  • Export man pages in .html or .pdf format by installing mandoc on Ubuntu and Ubuntu based distributions

    To access the man page for a specific linux command or application, you would enter the following command in the terminal. In the example below I am requesting the manual page for the ls command

  • How to use SSH tunnels to cross network boundaries
  • How to Install Terraform on Ubuntu 22.04

    erraform is an infrastructure as a code platform developed by HashiCorp. You can simply write code in the human-readable format following HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL) and deploy it to get the infrastructure in the cloud. Terraform is supported in many cloud providers like Google, Amazon, Alibaba, etc.

    Here in this guide, we are going to install the latest version of terraform on Ubuntu. We are performing terraform installation on Ubuntu 22.04. You can do the same procedure on all other Linux Distributions.

  • How to Check File System Type in Linux

    Every object in a Linux computer is considered a file. A Linux file system is an organization that is used to store and manage files on a storage device. The storage device is logically divided using the file system to keep different types of files arranged for effective search, access, deletion, and modification. Linux supports various file systems, including ext2, ext3, and ext4. Every file system supports different structure, security, and logic.

    In this tutorial, we will learn how to identify file system type in Linux. We will use different methods such as df, mount, lsblk, and lfs.

  • How to Delete UFW Rules in Ubuntu

    One of the most common tasks when managing a firewall is updating or deleting the rule. Deleting a firewall rule should be done carefully because any mistake can expose the server to unwanted traffic.

    In this guide, we will learn how to delete UFW rules on Ubuntu.

Debian DebConf22 in Prizren, Kosovo

  • Bits from Debian: DebConf22 starts today in Prizren

    DebConf22, the 23rd annual Debian Conference, is taking place in Prizren, Kosovo from July 17th to 24th, 2022. Debian contributors from all over the world have come together at Innovation and Training Park (ITP) in Prizren, Kosovo, to participate and work in a conference exclusively run by volunteers. Today the main conference starts with over 270 attendants expected and 82 activities scheduled, including 45-minute and 20-minute talks and team meetings ("BoF"), workshops, and a job fair, as well as a variety of other events.

  • Thomas Goirand: My work during debcamp

    I arrived in Prizren late on Wednesday. Here’s what I did during debcamp (so over 3 days). I hope this post just motivates others to contribute more to Debian. At least 2 DDs want to upload packages that need a new version of python3-jsonschema (ie: version > 4.x). Unfortunately, version 4 broke a few packages. I therefore uploaded it to Experimental a few months/week, so I could see the result of autopkgtest reading the pseudo excuse page.

Devices: Raspberry Pi Pico W and Rockchip RK3588

  • Raspberry Pi Pico W lets your houseplant text you

    Sandeep’s project post contains wiring diagrams, a step-by-step software installation guide, and detailed assembly instructions to show you exactly how to wire up Pico W with the other parts.

  • What is PVTM? Or why your Rockchip RK3588 CPU may not reach 2.4 GHz - CNX Software

    While the Rockchip RK3588 processor is advertised as reaching 2.4 GHz, not all RK3588 chips may achieve this frequency. The keyword is PVTM (Process-Voltage-Temperature Monitor), and we’ll try to explain why it does, and why some of the RK3588 processors may only be clocked at about 2.3 GHz, while others will run fine at 2.4 GHz.

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: PowerDNS Authoritative Server, ROS2, and Fighting The Good Fight

  • PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.6.3 | PowerDNS Blog

    Today we published release 4.6.3 of the Authoritative Server. It contains two bug fixes, and marks the arrival of Ubuntu Jammy packages for the 4.6 branch.

  • ROS2 Easy-to-Adopt Perception and Manipulation Modules Open Sourced — ROS-Industrial

    ROS-Industrial has developed the easy_perception_deployment (EPD) & easy_manipulation_deployment (EPD) ROS2 packages to accelerate the industries' effort in training and deployment of custom CV models and also provide a modular and configurable manipulation pipeline for pick and place tasks respectively. The overall EPD-EMD pipeline is shown in Figure 1.

  • Fighting The Good Fight

    We here at Hackaday are super-duper proponents of open source. Software, hardware, or firmware, we like to be able to see it, learn from it, modify it, and make it ourselves. Some of this is self-serving because when we can’t see now it was done, we can’t show you how it’s done. But it’s also from a deeper place than that: the belief that the world is made better by sharing and open access.

  • Filtering numbers faster with SVE on Graviton 3 processors

    Amazon’s Graviton 3 appears to have 32-byte registers, since it is based on the ARM Neoverse V1 design. You can fit eight 32-bit integers in one register. Mainstream ARM processors (e.g., the ones that Intel uses) have SIMD instructions too (NEON), but with shorter registers (16 bytes). Having wider registers and instructions capable of operating over these wide registers allows you reduce the total number of instructions. Executing fewer instructions is a very good way to accelerate code.

    To investigate SVE, I looked at a simple problem where you want to remove all negative integers from an array. That is, you read and array containing signed random integers and you want to write out to an output array only the positive integers. Normal C code might look as follows: [...]

  • Finally got rid of a/ and b/ in git diff outputs!

    In the world of open source there’s always this notion of “if you want something to be different, the code is there, you can change it”, but most often this is not practical: I would never go about carrying a patched version of Git with me to every machine I work on just because of the annoying `a/` and `b/` prefixes that show up on Git diffs.

  • Your git log is not a changelog! | agateau.com

    When you maintain a project, publishing new releases can quickly become a chore, so naturally one tries to automate it as much as possible. One release step which is often automated is updating the changelog. We already have git commit messages, so let's gather all the messages since the last tag and "Voilà!" changelog entries for the new version!

  • What are Pascal Strings ?

    This article intends to provide a basic understanding of traditionally used strings i.e. “Pascal Strings”. As the name is self-explanatory, pascal strings are an essential constituent of the PASCAL programming language. Pascal is a computer programming language that Niklaus Wirth of Switzerland created around 1970 to teach organized programming.

  • Impatience Is A Virtue When Testing This Old Maritime Teleprinter

    [Larry Wall], inventor of Perl, once famously said that programmers have three key virtues: sloth, hubris, and impatience. It’s safe to say that these personality quirks are also present in some measure in most hardware hackers, too, with impatience being perhaps the prime driver of great hacks. Life’s too short to wait for someone else to build it, whatever it may be.

  • Ideas from TPRC2022: Tools to help refactor large mature code bases | dean [blogs.perl.org]

    Every Perl gig I have ever had, and from most of the conversations I had at this years Perl and Raku Conference, was working on a large code based that is serving the business and it's customers very well such that the business is profitable (i.e. a mature code base). This is an enviable position to be in but whilst this software is robust from the outside, there is often a reluctance to make dramatic changes. Unfortunately code that is perceived as too fragile to touch tends to be replaced and replaced in another language. The PPI + Class::Inspector combination is already being used by people I've spoken too, in bespoke tools to refactor large code bases reliably.

