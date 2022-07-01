today's howtos
-
How to Deploy GitLab Server Using Docker and Ubuntu Server 22.04
Have you ever wanted to host your own GitLab repositories to ensure your code never falls into the wrong hands? Although hosting your repositories on a third-party cloud host has plenty of advantages (such as availability and reliability), there’s something to be said about having total control over your repositories so that no one can access it without your approval.
With the help of both Ubuntu Server 22.04 and Docker, you can do just that. And I’m going to show you how it’s done. It’s not overly complicated, but there are a number of steps required. And so, without further ado, let’s get to work.
To accomplish this task, you’ll need a running instance of Ubuntu Server 22.04 and a user with sudo privileges. The instance of Ubuntu can be hosted on your LAN, or even in your cloud-hosted account (although hosting it via a third-party kind of defeats the purpose of a self-hosted repository). Either way, you’re ready to make some magic.
-
How To Use The Linux Command Line
This is a fairly straightforward article that I wrote so that I can refer to it when I need something in the future. I tried to cover the fundamentals as well as some incredibly magical things that will give every new Linux user the feeling that they have superpowers at their fingertips.
In this article, we will start with the most basic Linux commands and progress to understanding how everything works in Linux terminals until learning about some super cool stuff like the pipe command, including the tee and xargs commands & at the same time you will also learn about various commands and utilities that we will use while we are practicing the same, and at last, we will use some very handy Linux utilities to enhance the productivity, so without further ado, let's get started.
-
Export man pages in .html or .pdf format by installing mandoc on Ubuntu and Ubuntu based distributions
To access the man page for a specific linux command or application, you would enter the following command in the terminal. In the example below I am requesting the manual page for the ls command
-
How to use SSH tunnels to cross network boundaries
-
How to Install Terraform on Ubuntu 22.04
erraform is an infrastructure as a code platform developed by HashiCorp. You can simply write code in the human-readable format following HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL) and deploy it to get the infrastructure in the cloud. Terraform is supported in many cloud providers like Google, Amazon, Alibaba, etc.
Here in this guide, we are going to install the latest version of terraform on Ubuntu. We are performing terraform installation on Ubuntu 22.04. You can do the same procedure on all other Linux Distributions.
-
How to Check File System Type in Linux
Every object in a Linux computer is considered a file. A Linux file system is an organization that is used to store and manage files on a storage device. The storage device is logically divided using the file system to keep different types of files arranged for effective search, access, deletion, and modification. Linux supports various file systems, including ext2, ext3, and ext4. Every file system supports different structure, security, and logic.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to identify file system type in Linux. We will use different methods such as df, mount, lsblk, and lfs.
-
How to Delete UFW Rules in Ubuntu
One of the most common tasks when managing a firewall is updating or deleting the rule. Deleting a firewall rule should be done carefully because any mistake can expose the server to unwanted traffic.
In this guide, we will learn how to delete UFW rules on Ubuntu.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 398 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian DebConf22 in Prizren, Kosovo
Devices: Raspberry Pi Pico W and Rockchip RK3588
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: PowerDNS Authoritative Server, ROS2, and Fighting The Good Fight
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 19 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 57 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
1 day 4 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago