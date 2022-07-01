Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue ready to go.
Changes between Sparky Special Editions 2022.04 and 2022.07:
– all packages updated from testing repos as of July 16, 2022
– Linux kernel 5.18.5 (5.18.12 & 5.15.55-LTS in sparky unstable repos)
– All: added Onboard, Nala, zstd; removed: Florence
– Rescue: added Timeshift
– Multimedia: added Hypnotix
– ‘sparky-upgrade’ cli tool uses ‘nala’ instead of ‘apt’ now, if nala is installed
– GRUB 2.06 doesn’t detect other operating systems as default; so added an option to GRUB config: ‘GRUB_DISABLE_OS_PROBER=false’ do make os-prober working back
