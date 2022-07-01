Language Selection

15 Best Free Linux ERP Software

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) manages the information and functions of a business. It provides an integrated system by which the entire business can be managed. Not only does ERP improve the efficiency of an organisation it also serves to help the firm’s management make more informed decisions.

Businesses constantly face a moving target. With globalization, competition from emerging countries, and technological improvements, organisations need to change. Traditional communication tools such as the facsimile have long been replaced by email. The internet has meant that information needs to be available at all hours of the day, not merely the working day. A modern business system needs to adapt accordingly. ERP software helps firms to rise to this challenge.

ERP software is an integrated suite of applications which commonly cover areas such as distribution, accounting, inventory, invoicing, shipping, logistics and manufacturing. Such software is not only beneficial for large multinational organisations, as small and medium size enterprises can gain significant improvements in their efficiency by deploying ERP software.

All of the software featured in this article is released under a freely distributable license. Some of the software applications have proprietary versions too, which add custom features and additional functionality.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 high quality free Linux ERP software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to enhance their organisation’s efficiency.

today's howtos

  • How to Install Minikube on Fedora 36 Step by Step

    Minikube is a single node local Kubernetes (k8s) cluster. If anyone is new to Kubernetes and wants to learn and explore Kubernetes, then minikube is the solution.

  • How to Install LibreWolf Browser on Linux - TREND OCEANS

    LibreWolf (fork of Firefox) promises to protect your privacy, security, and freedom on the Internet by removing unnecessary tracking and fingerprinting technologies from the Firefox browser without breaking stuff. You must be wondering why not to remove all unnecessary tracking elements from Firefox manually. It’s true, Firefox is a highly customizable browser and gives you a bunch of options to modify it in different ways.

  • The AppImage tells me it needs FUSE to run - TREND OCEANS

    Filesystem in Userspace (aka FUSE) is a software interface (API) used to allow non-privileged users to create their own file systems without editing kernel code. The FUSE module provides the bridge connection between file system code running in user space and the kernel interface. Various Linux technologies use FUSE, such as NTFS-3G (allowing access to NTFS filesystems), retro-fuse (which provides a way to mount filesystems created by UNIX systems on modern OS), etc. The AppImage that bundles everything within itself requires Filesystem in Userspace, or FUSE, for short. Most Linux systems ship with FUSE out-of-the-box. However, sometimes it doesn’t work or creates some problems, as shown below.

  • How to Install Thunderbird Mail on Rocky Linux 9
  • Limine 3.12.1 has relaxed MBR validation

    Alfons has been testing Limine on some old BIOS computers. A couple of them, including a Dell D630 laptop, Limine was not working.

Debian DebConf22 in Prizren, Kosovo

  • Bits from Debian: DebConf22 starts today in Prizren

    DebConf22, the 23rd annual Debian Conference, is taking place in Prizren, Kosovo from July 17th to 24th, 2022. Debian contributors from all over the world have come together at Innovation and Training Park (ITP) in Prizren, Kosovo, to participate and work in a conference exclusively run by volunteers. Today the main conference starts with over 270 attendants expected and 82 activities scheduled, including 45-minute and 20-minute talks and team meetings ("BoF"), workshops, and a job fair, as well as a variety of other events.

  • Thomas Goirand: My work during debcamp

    I arrived in Prizren late on Wednesday. Here’s what I did during debcamp (so over 3 days). I hope this post just motivates others to contribute more to Debian. At least 2 DDs want to upload packages that need a new version of python3-jsonschema (ie: version > 4.x). Unfortunately, version 4 broke a few packages. I therefore uploaded it to Experimental a few months/week, so I could see the result of autopkgtest reading the pseudo excuse page.

Devices: Raspberry Pi Pico W and Rockchip RK3588

  • Raspberry Pi Pico W lets your houseplant text you

    Sandeep’s project post contains wiring diagrams, a step-by-step software installation guide, and detailed assembly instructions to show you exactly how to wire up Pico W with the other parts.

  • What is PVTM? Or why your Rockchip RK3588 CPU may not reach 2.4 GHz - CNX Software

    While the Rockchip RK3588 processor is advertised as reaching 2.4 GHz, not all RK3588 chips may achieve this frequency. The keyword is PVTM (Process-Voltage-Temperature Monitor), and we’ll try to explain why it does, and why some of the RK3588 processors may only be clocked at about 2.3 GHz, while others will run fine at 2.4 GHz.

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: PowerDNS Authoritative Server, ROS2, and Fighting The Good Fight

  • PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.6.3 | PowerDNS Blog

    Today we published release 4.6.3 of the Authoritative Server. It contains two bug fixes, and marks the arrival of Ubuntu Jammy packages for the 4.6 branch.

  • ROS2 Easy-to-Adopt Perception and Manipulation Modules Open Sourced — ROS-Industrial

    ROS-Industrial has developed the easy_perception_deployment (EPD) & easy_manipulation_deployment (EPD) ROS2 packages to accelerate the industries' effort in training and deployment of custom CV models and also provide a modular and configurable manipulation pipeline for pick and place tasks respectively. The overall EPD-EMD pipeline is shown in Figure 1.

  • Fighting The Good Fight

    We here at Hackaday are super-duper proponents of open source. Software, hardware, or firmware, we like to be able to see it, learn from it, modify it, and make it ourselves. Some of this is self-serving because when we can’t see now it was done, we can’t show you how it’s done. But it’s also from a deeper place than that: the belief that the world is made better by sharing and open access.

