One could say I have a bit of an obsession with build times.
I believe having a "tight feedback loop" is extremely valuable: when I work on a large codebase, I want to be able to make small incremental changes and check very often that things are going as expected.
Especially if I'm working on a project that needs to move quickly: say, the product for an early-stage startup, or a side-project for which I only ever get to do 1-hour work bursts at most.
The Read Rust Twitter account crossed over 10K followers in the last few days. Amazingly 4350 of those coming after I stopped regular posting. This got me thinking about the account and how I might be able to use it to benefit the community while avoiding the overhead that led me to winding things down in Sep 2020.
I feel most at home inside of a shell. Specifically a zsh shell.
I’ve done dozens of shell optimization posts over the years, and I thought it was time for an update. Here’s what I’m currently using and why.
Every shell I use on every box looks identical to this.
If you’re looking to quickly learn and use one of these tools, you’ll probably find that Pulumi is easier to pick up. This is because Pulumi allows you to use your preferred programming language to define your infrastructure stacks—there’s no need to learn a specific DSL.
Network graphs are an important tool for network analysis. They illustrate points, referred to as nodes, with connecting lines, referred to as edges. Since network graphs are such useful tools, there are many options for graph generation. In this posting, I will demonstrate three different techniques for developing network graphs in r.
This is part 3 of a series which is based on the Stormlight Archive by Brandon Sanderson. This project was originally inspired by the work of Thu Vu where she created a network mapping of the characters in the Witcher series.
In the first part of the project, we scrapped the Coopermind website to create a verified character name list. This scrapping was performed with the rvest package. The list was then cleaned up and saved for further use.
We frequently utilize non-linear approaches to represent the link between a collection of predictor factors and a response variable when the relationship between them is extremely complex.
The Remix IDE
If you're deploying applications on Ethereum, you might use the web-based Remix IDE. It bundles a working set of the different tools you need to write Solidity code, deploy it to a test environment, debug it, and eventually run it in production.
My thesis is that the tooling and developer experience for programming languages is improving over time, but mainly in new languages. It goes like this: Tooling innovation happens, new languages adopt and standardize on it, and end up incrementally better than existing languages. If you add up enough of these increments, the older languages, which may have pioneered some of these innovations, seem painful and antiquated.
It will make more sense once I give some examples. So here is a partial list of programming language innovations that aren’t the language’s syntax or semantics.
In the course of building Placemark, I’ve been learning about a corner of web standards that’s pretty underdiscussed and underdocumented. It’s odd enough that even MDN, the gospel for web standards documentation, doesn’t mention it very often.
The thing is called user activation. It’s existed in a de-facto form for years, but only recently earned itself a web standard within the HTML spec.
The essence of user activation is that there are certain APIs that do disruptive or annoying things like opening pop-up windows or saving a file that shouldn’t be callable arbitrarily. Classically, it’s annoying to open a browser window and get a pop-up ad.
To crack down on pop-up ads and other annoyances, browsers implemented restrictions to these APIs, mostly in the form of tying them to the “click” event. Calling window.open on a setTimeout is forbidden, but calling window.open within the event handler of a click on a button is totally fine. Unfortunately, every browser did something slightly different, which prompted the folks at Google to propose a new standard with consistent behavior.
There have been a few initiatives in recent years to implement new a new userspace base system for Linux distributions as an alternative to the GNU coreutils and BusyBox. Recently, one of the authors of one of these proposed implementations made the pitch in a few IRC channels that her cat implementation, which was derived from OpenBSD’s implementation, was the most efficient. But is it actually?
SunFounder Raspberry Pi 7 Inch Touchscreen review
I have been a fan of the Raspberry Pi computer for many years and have been using a couple of them in my studio to give me instant viewable access to the desired information. Until about a month ago, I had my Raspberry Pi connected to a large monitor that was mounted some distance away from me. At times, reading fine print was a problem. I am happy to no longer have that problem because of this SunFounder Raspberry Pi 7 Inch Touchscreen.

15 Best Free Linux ERP Software
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) manages the information and functions of a business. It provides an integrated system by which the entire business can be managed. Not only does ERP improve the efficiency of an organisation it also serves to help the firm’s management make more informed decisions.
Businesses constantly face a moving target. With globalization, competition from emerging countries, and technological improvements, organisations need to change. Traditional communication tools such as the facsimile have long been replaced by email. The internet has meant that information needs to be available at all hours of the day, not merely the working day. A modern business system needs to adapt accordingly. ERP software helps firms to rise to this challenge.
ERP software is an integrated suite of applications which commonly cover areas such as distribution, accounting, inventory, invoicing, shipping, logistics and manufacturing. Such software is not only beneficial for large multinational organisations, as small and medium size enterprises can gain significant improvements in their efficiency by deploying ERP software.
All of the software featured in this article is released under a freely distributable license. Some of the software applications have proprietary versions too, which add custom features and additional functionality.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 high quality free Linux ERP software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to enhance their organisation’s efficiency.
Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue ready to go.
Changes between Sparky Special Editions 2022.04 and 2022.07:
– all packages updated from testing repos as of July 16, 2022
– Linux kernel 5.18.5 (5.18.12 & 5.15.55-LTS in sparky unstable repos)
– All: added Onboard, Nala, zstd; removed: Florence
– Rescue: added Timeshift
– Multimedia: added Hypnotix
– ‘sparky-upgrade’ cli tool uses ‘nala’ instead of ‘apt’ now, if nala is installed
– GRUB 2.06 doesn’t detect other operating systems as default; so added an option to GRUB config: ‘GRUB_DISABLE_OS_PROBER=false’ do make os-prober working back
