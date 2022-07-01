Desktop/Laptop/Consoles With GNU/Linux
Rubenerd: The reason Linux something something
I wonder what I was thinking? It could have been so profound, life changing, or brilliant. If only I could reach back into my 2019 brain and see exactly what it was I was about discuss. Probably systemd.
Chrome OS Flex turns old PCs and Macs into Chromebooks | IT PRO
Chrome OS Flex was announced earlier in the year and offered to selected users via preview access with some 600 bugs resolved during the beta period.
The aim is to make Chrome more widely available to organisations, specifically those that have older hardware. Google has been testing it on a range of Windows-based devices from Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and so on, as well as some MacBooks, including 10-year-old models. More than 400 devices are certified to work with Chrome OS Flex, according to Google and its installation is a simple USB process.
Why Google ChromeOS Flex is quickly becoming a big deal
On its blog today, Google shared some updates on ChromeOS Flex. This software can repurpose older PCs and Mac computers to run a base version of ChromeOS that powers Chromebooks. The company says it now certified over 400 compatible devices, up from 100 models in March. Announced in February as early access, this free software is now generally available for anyone to try on certified devices.
Anbernic Win600 First Impressions - Xe
When I had SteamOS set up, I did find something that makes the Win600 slightly better than the Steam Deck. When you are adding games to Steam with Emulation Station you need to close the Steam client to edit the leveldb files that Steam uses to track what games you can launch. On the Steam Deck, the Steam client also enables the built-in controllers to act as a keyboard and mouse. This means that you need to poke around and pray with the touchscreen to get EmuDeck games up and running. The mouse/controller switch on the Win600 makes this slightly more convenient because the controllers can always poorly act as a mouse and keyboard.
When you are in KDE on the Win600, you don't get a soft keyboard at all. This is mildly inconvenient, but can be fixed with the moonlander yet again. Here's a screenshot of what my KDE desktop on the Win600 looks like...
[...]
Overall, SteamOS is a lot more ergonomic in my opinion and will let you play games to your heart's content.
The D-pad feels really good. I love how it responds. When I did a little bit of Sonic Mania I never felt like I was inaccurate. There were some weird audio hitches on Sonic Mania though where the music would cut out randomly. Not sure what's going on with that. I could play through entire Pokemon games with that D-pad.
Programming Leftovers
SunFounder Raspberry Pi 7 Inch Touchscreen review
I have been a fan of the Raspberry Pi computer for many years and have been using a couple of them in my studio to give me instant viewable access to the desired information. Until about a month ago, I had my Raspberry Pi connected to a large monitor that was mounted some distance away from me. At times, reading fine print was a problem. I am happy to no longer have that problem because of this SunFounder Raspberry Pi 7 Inch Touchscreen. Also: Select the right OS for IoT devices
15 Best Free Linux ERP Software
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) manages the information and functions of a business. It provides an integrated system by which the entire business can be managed. Not only does ERP improve the efficiency of an organisation it also serves to help the firm’s management make more informed decisions. Businesses constantly face a moving target. With globalization, competition from emerging countries, and technological improvements, organisations need to change. Traditional communication tools such as the facsimile have long been replaced by email. The internet has meant that information needs to be available at all hours of the day, not merely the working day. A modern business system needs to adapt accordingly. ERP software helps firms to rise to this challenge. ERP software is an integrated suite of applications which commonly cover areas such as distribution, accounting, inventory, invoicing, shipping, logistics and manufacturing. Such software is not only beneficial for large multinational organisations, as small and medium size enterprises can gain significant improvements in their efficiency by deploying ERP software. All of the software featured in this article is released under a freely distributable license. Some of the software applications have proprietary versions too, which add custom features and additional functionality. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 high quality free Linux ERP software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to enhance their organisation’s efficiency.
Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue ready to go. Changes between Sparky Special Editions 2022.04 and 2022.07: – all packages updated from testing repos as of July 16, 2022 – Linux kernel 5.18.5 (5.18.12 & 5.15.55-LTS in sparky unstable repos) – All: added Onboard, Nala, zstd; removed: Florence – Rescue: added Timeshift – Multimedia: added Hypnotix – ‘sparky-upgrade’ cli tool uses ‘nala’ instead of ‘apt’ now, if nala is installed – GRUB 2.06 doesn’t detect other operating systems as default; so added an option to GRUB config: ‘GRUB_DISABLE_OS_PROBER=false’ do make os-prober working back
