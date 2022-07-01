today's leftovers
-
moteus firmware release 2022-07-11 | A Modicum of Fun
Flexible I/O subsystem: This release includes the new flexible I/O subsystem. This adds support for many new encoder types and lets you connect them up in a wide variety of ways.
-
16 Low-Cost And Open-Source Tools And Platforms Tech Experts Recommend
The right technology tools can have a near-exponential effect on organizational productivity. Small-business owners looking to improve their processes may be discouraged because they think that the top-performing tech tools are priced well out of their reach. But there’s a robust marketplace of open-source and low-cost software tools and platforms that can offer many of the same functionalities as high-priced tech products.
If they take a look, small-business owners may be surprised at the variety of open-source and low-cost software tools, platforms and ecosystems out there, and they may wonder which of them can really make an immediate difference for them. Below, 16 industry experts from Forbes Technology Council share free or low-cost software tools and platforms that can genuinely compete with “name-brand” products, and why they’re so effective.
-
In Other BSDs for 2022/07/16
-
OpenVMS 9.2 for x86 will be released tomorrow (2022-07-14), so exciting!
On July 8th, a few days ago, I saw the following post on the VMS Software Inc (VSI) blog, titled 'Release of OpenVMS V9.2 for x86 Scheduled for July 14, 2022'. That is tomorrow! I'm so excited, I can't wait to start playing around with it. This short post goes over the announcement and the status of the community license, and hopes to make you just as enthusiastic as I am for the coming release!
-
[Older] SMA Technologies Patches Critical Security Issue in Workload Automation Solution
A critical vulnerability in the SMA Technologies OpCon UNIX agent results in the same SSH key being deployed with all installations.
Aimed at financial institutions and insurance firms, OpCon is a cross-platform process automation and orchestration solution that can be used for the management of workloads across business-critical operations.
Tracked as CVE-2022-2154, the issue results in the same SSH key being delivered on every installation and subsequent updates, the CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC) at Carnegie Mellon University explains in an advisory.
-
InfoSec Handlers Diary Blog - SANS Internet Storm Center
In diary entry "Houdini is Back Delivered Through a JavaScript Dropper", Xavier mentions that he had to deal with an obfuscated BASE64 string.
I want to show here how this can be done through statistical analysis of the encoded payload.
First of all, Xavier mentions a great method to quickly find payloads inside scripts: look at the longests strings first.
-
BMW Group Joins the Linux Foundation's Yocto Project
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that BMW Group is joining the Yocto Project as a member.
BMW Group's membership restates their commitment to work with, and in, sustainable ecosystems and software and to support open source and key tools they use to build their products. The Yocto Project welcomes this support and looks forward to benefiting from their input and experience. They are joining other members including Intel, Comcast, Arm, Cisco, Facebook (Meta), Xilinx, Microsoft, Wind River, and AWS.
-
Distribution in a Downturn
Proprietary distribution is the foundation of most successful businesses. Would customers come regardless of how much the company spends on acquiring them? Distribution advantages that are not proprietary get competed away. Take a look at the numerous open-source competitors that most SaaS apps have.
Even many forms of proprietary distribution are no longer proprietary. Content marketing is possible for any company through a newsletter writer's venture fund (at the right price). Successful shows on Netflix get replicated on Prime Video. Users game web3 airdrops and don't stick around.
[...]
As money gets more expensive, it will be interesting to see what distribution turned out to be proprietary and what wasn't.
-
E41: Real-time Analytics Powered by Startree & Apache Pinot by Open Source Startup Podcast
Kishore Gopalakrishna is Co-Founder & CEO of Startree, the real-time analytics platform that provides a managed service on top of the open-source distributed data store Apache Pinot.
Kishore is also the co-creator of Apache Pinot, which was started while he was at LinkedIn. Since leaving to build Startree, Kishore and his team have raised $28M from investors including GGV, Bain Capital Ventures, and CRV.
-
E42: Earthly, a CI/CD Framework that Can Run Anywhere by Open Source Startup Podcast
Vlad Ionescu is Founder & CEO of Earthly, the CI/CD framework that can run anywhere. Earthly's open source project, also called earthly, has over 7K GitHub stars and a slack channel with over 500 community members. Earthly has raised $3M from investors including 468 Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, and Bessemer.
In this episode, we discuss the distinction between source available and open source (and why source available works better for databases), company inspiration from the build process at Google, scoring an open source launch, positioning and messaging in a new category, and much more!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 376 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
SunFounder Raspberry Pi 7 Inch Touchscreen review
I have been a fan of the Raspberry Pi computer for many years and have been using a couple of them in my studio to give me instant viewable access to the desired information. Until about a month ago, I had my Raspberry Pi connected to a large monitor that was mounted some distance away from me. At times, reading fine print was a problem. I am happy to no longer have that problem because of this SunFounder Raspberry Pi 7 Inch Touchscreen. Also: Select the right OS for IoT devices
15 Best Free Linux ERP Software
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) manages the information and functions of a business. It provides an integrated system by which the entire business can be managed. Not only does ERP improve the efficiency of an organisation it also serves to help the firm’s management make more informed decisions. Businesses constantly face a moving target. With globalization, competition from emerging countries, and technological improvements, organisations need to change. Traditional communication tools such as the facsimile have long been replaced by email. The internet has meant that information needs to be available at all hours of the day, not merely the working day. A modern business system needs to adapt accordingly. ERP software helps firms to rise to this challenge. ERP software is an integrated suite of applications which commonly cover areas such as distribution, accounting, inventory, invoicing, shipping, logistics and manufacturing. Such software is not only beneficial for large multinational organisations, as small and medium size enterprises can gain significant improvements in their efficiency by deploying ERP software. All of the software featured in this article is released under a freely distributable license. Some of the software applications have proprietary versions too, which add custom features and additional functionality. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 high quality free Linux ERP software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to enhance their organisation’s efficiency.
Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue ready to go. Changes between Sparky Special Editions 2022.04 and 2022.07: – all packages updated from testing repos as of July 16, 2022 – Linux kernel 5.18.5 (5.18.12 & 5.15.55-LTS in sparky unstable repos) – All: added Onboard, Nala, zstd; removed: Florence – Rescue: added Timeshift – Multimedia: added Hypnotix – ‘sparky-upgrade’ cli tool uses ‘nala’ instead of ‘apt’ now, if nala is installed – GRUB 2.06 doesn’t detect other operating systems as default; so added an option to GRUB config: ‘GRUB_DISABLE_OS_PROBER=false’ do make os-prober working back
Recent comments
6 hours 12 min ago
6 hours 24 min ago
22 hours 47 min ago
23 hours 6 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago