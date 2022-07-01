today's howtos
How to Install LXDE Desktop Environment on Debian 11 - ByteXD
LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) is a lightweight desktop environment for Linux. It’s fast and low on system resources, yet it’s fully featured and suitable for all types of users. It’s easy to install and configure and it’s one of the most popular desktop environments available for Linux.
Set up Raspberry Pi Proxy Server using Privoxy
Privoxy is an open-source web proxy with enhanced filtering mechanism to filter out the incoming data and is mainly used to block the incoming ads from appearing on the screen so that you can enjoy an ads-free internet experience. With this tool, you will be able to make your Raspberry Pi act as a proxy server so that anyone who uses the IP address of your device will browse the internet without ads.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to set up a Privoxy server on your Raspberry Pi so that you can browse the web on your other devices without ads.
How To Install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Arduino IDE is an open-source application for writing and uploading code to Arduino-compatible boards. This IDE integrated development environment includes a text editor for writing code, a message area, a text console, a toolbar with buttons for common functions, and a set of menus.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Check the Given Data is PySpark RDD or DataFrame
In Python, PySpark is a Spark module used to provide a similar kind of processing like spark.
RDD stands for Resilient Distributed Datasets. We can call RDD a fundamental data structure in Apache Spark.
How to install NVIDIA drivers on Rocky Linux 9 - Darryl Dias
This article will cover how to install NVIDIA drivers on Rocky Linux 9.
This is a step by step tutorial.
In order for the driver to install and work correctly you need to disable secure boot, this is by design.
Programming Leftovers
SunFounder Raspberry Pi 7 Inch Touchscreen review
I have been a fan of the Raspberry Pi computer for many years and have been using a couple of them in my studio to give me instant viewable access to the desired information. Until about a month ago, I had my Raspberry Pi connected to a large monitor that was mounted some distance away from me. At times, reading fine print was a problem. I am happy to no longer have that problem because of this SunFounder Raspberry Pi 7 Inch Touchscreen. Also: Select the right OS for IoT devices
15 Best Free Linux ERP Software
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) manages the information and functions of a business. It provides an integrated system by which the entire business can be managed. Not only does ERP improve the efficiency of an organisation it also serves to help the firm’s management make more informed decisions. Businesses constantly face a moving target. With globalization, competition from emerging countries, and technological improvements, organisations need to change. Traditional communication tools such as the facsimile have long been replaced by email. The internet has meant that information needs to be available at all hours of the day, not merely the working day. A modern business system needs to adapt accordingly. ERP software helps firms to rise to this challenge. ERP software is an integrated suite of applications which commonly cover areas such as distribution, accounting, inventory, invoicing, shipping, logistics and manufacturing. Such software is not only beneficial for large multinational organisations, as small and medium size enterprises can gain significant improvements in their efficiency by deploying ERP software. All of the software featured in this article is released under a freely distributable license. Some of the software applications have proprietary versions too, which add custom features and additional functionality. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 15 high quality free Linux ERP software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to enhance their organisation’s efficiency.
Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions: GameOver, Multimedia & Rescue ready to go. Changes between Sparky Special Editions 2022.04 and 2022.07: – all packages updated from testing repos as of July 16, 2022 – Linux kernel 5.18.5 (5.18.12 & 5.15.55-LTS in sparky unstable repos) – All: added Onboard, Nala, zstd; removed: Florence – Rescue: added Timeshift – Multimedia: added Hypnotix – ‘sparky-upgrade’ cli tool uses ‘nala’ instead of ‘apt’ now, if nala is installed – GRUB 2.06 doesn’t detect other operating systems as default; so added an option to GRUB config: ‘GRUB_DISABLE_OS_PROBER=false’ do make os-prober working back
