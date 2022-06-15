Vlad Ionescu is Founder & CEO of Earthly, the CI/CD framework that can run anywhere. Earthly's open source project, also called earthly, has over 7K GitHub stars and a slack channel with over 500 community members. Earthly has raised $3M from investors including 468 Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, and Bessemer. In this episode, we discuss the distinction between source available and open source (and why source available works better for databases), company inspiration from the build process at Google, scoring an open source launch, positioning and messaging in a new category, and much more!

Kishore Gopalakrishna is Co-Founder & CEO of Startree, the real-time analytics platform that provides a managed service on top of the open-source distributed data store Apache Pinot. Kishore is also the co-creator of Apache Pinot, which was started while he was at LinkedIn. Since leaving to build Startree, Kishore and his team have raised $28M from investors including GGV, Bain Capital Ventures, and CRV.

Proprietary distribution is the foundation of most successful businesses. Would customers come regardless of how much the company spends on acquiring them? Distribution advantages that are not proprietary get competed away. Take a look at the numerous open-source competitors that most SaaS apps have. Even many forms of proprietary distribution are no longer proprietary. Content marketing is possible for any company through a newsletter writer's venture fund (at the right price). Successful shows on Netflix get replicated on Prime Video. Users game web3 airdrops and don't stick around. [...] As money gets more expensive, it will be interesting to see what distribution turned out to be proprietary and what wasn't.

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that BMW Group is joining the Yocto Project as a member. BMW Group's membership restates their commitment to work with, and in, sustainable ecosystems and software and to support open source and key tools they use to build their products. The Yocto Project welcomes this support and looks forward to benefiting from their input and experience. They are joining other members including Intel, Comcast, Arm, Cisco, Facebook (Meta), Xilinx, Microsoft, Wind River, and AWS.

In diary entry "Houdini is Back Delivered Through a JavaScript Dropper", Xavier mentions that he had to deal with an obfuscated BASE64 string. I want to show here how this can be done through statistical analysis of the encoded payload. First of all, Xavier mentions a great method to quickly find payloads inside scripts: look at the longests strings first.

A critical vulnerability in the SMA Technologies OpCon UNIX agent results in the same SSH key being deployed with all installations. Aimed at financial institutions and insurance firms, OpCon is a cross-platform process automation and orchestration solution that can be used for the management of workloads across business-critical operations. Tracked as CVE-2022-2154, the issue results in the same SSH key being delivered on every installation and subsequent updates, the CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC) at Carnegie Mellon University explains in an advisory.

On July 8th, a few days ago, I saw the following post on the VMS Software Inc (VSI) blog, titled 'Release of OpenVMS V9.2 for x86 Scheduled for July 14, 2022'. That is tomorrow! I'm so excited, I can't wait to start playing around with it. This short post goes over the announcement and the status of the community license, and hopes to make you just as enthusiastic as I am for the coming release!

The right technology tools can have a near-exponential effect on organizational productivity. Small-business owners looking to improve their processes may be discouraged because they think that the top-performing tech tools are priced well out of their reach. But there’s a robust marketplace of open-source and low-cost software tools and platforms that can offer many of the same functionalities as high-priced tech products. If they take a look, small-business owners may be surprised at the variety of open-source and low-cost software tools, platforms and ecosystems out there, and they may wonder which of them can really make an immediate difference for them. Below, 16 industry experts from Forbes Technology Council share free or low-cost software tools and platforms that can genuinely compete with “name-brand” products, and why they’re so effective.

Flexible I/O subsystem: This release includes the new flexible I/O subsystem. This adds support for many new encoder types and lets you connect them up in a wide variety of ways.

This article will cover how to install NVIDIA drivers on Rocky Linux 9. This is a step by step tutorial. In order for the driver to install and work correctly you need to disable secure boot, this is by design.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Arduino IDE is an open-source application for writing and uploading code to Arduino-compatible boards. This IDE integrated development environment includes a text editor for writing code, a message area, a text console, a toolbar with buttons for common functions, and a set of menus. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Privoxy is an open-source web proxy with enhanced filtering mechanism to filter out the incoming data and is mainly used to block the incoming ads from appearing on the screen so that you can enjoy an ads-free internet experience. With this tool, you will be able to make your Raspberry Pi act as a proxy server so that anyone who uses the IP address of your device will browse the internet without ads. In this tutorial, you will learn how to set up a Privoxy server on your Raspberry Pi so that you can browse the web on your other devices without ads.

LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) is a lightweight desktop environment for Linux. It’s fast and low on system resources, yet it’s fully featured and suitable for all types of users. It’s easy to install and configure and it’s one of the most popular desktop environments available for Linux.

Desktop/Laptop/Consoles With GNU/Linux Rubenerd: The reason Linux something something I wonder what I was thinking? It could have been so profound, life changing, or brilliant. If only I could reach back into my 2019 brain and see exactly what it was I was about discuss. Probably systemd.

Chrome OS Flex turns old PCs and Macs into Chromebooks | IT PRO Chrome OS Flex was announced earlier in the year and offered to selected users via preview access with some 600 bugs resolved during the beta period. The aim is to make Chrome more widely available to organisations, specifically those that have older hardware. Google has been testing it on a range of Windows-based devices from Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and so on, as well as some MacBooks, including 10-year-old models. More than 400 devices are certified to work with Chrome OS Flex, according to Google and its installation is a simple USB process.

Why Google ChromeOS Flex is quickly becoming a big deal On its blog today, Google shared some updates on ChromeOS Flex. This software can repurpose older PCs and Mac computers to run a base version of ChromeOS that powers Chromebooks. The company says it now certified over 400 compatible devices, up from 100 models in March. Announced in February as early access, this free software is now generally available for anyone to try on certified devices.

Anbernic Win600 First Impressions - Xe When I had SteamOS set up, I did find something that makes the Win600 slightly better than the Steam Deck. When you are adding games to Steam with Emulation Station you need to close the Steam client to edit the leveldb files that Steam uses to track what games you can launch. On the Steam Deck, the Steam client also enables the built-in controllers to act as a keyboard and mouse. This means that you need to poke around and pray with the touchscreen to get EmuDeck games up and running. The mouse/controller switch on the Win600 makes this slightly more convenient because the controllers can always poorly act as a mouse and keyboard. When you are in KDE on the Win600, you don't get a soft keyboard at all. This is mildly inconvenient, but can be fixed with the moonlander yet again. Here's a screenshot of what my KDE desktop on the Win600 looks like... [...] Overall, SteamOS is a lot more ergonomic in my opinion and will let you play games to your heart's content. The D-pad feels really good. I love how it responds. When I did a little bit of Sonic Mania I never felt like I was inaccurate. There were some weird audio hitches on Sonic Mania though where the music would cut out randomly. Not sure what's going on with that. I could play through entire Pokemon games with that D-pad.