GNU/GNOME Desktop/GTK: a2ps, glib-gtk-book, and more
a2ps 4.14.90 released [alpha]
I’m delighted to announce a new alpha release of GNU a2ps. This release involves minimal changes to functionality, but involves a considerable update to the build system and code cleanup and simplification, as well as bug fixes. See below for more details.
New version of The GLib/GTK Development Platform - A Getting Started Guide
I've finally released a new small version of glib-gtk-book.
What triggered my motivation for releasing a new version is a contributor showing up. It stirred up my will to dust a bit the project.
An appendix will probably be written, in which case another new version will be released, once ready. So ... be ready!
Ignacy Kuchciński: GSoC 2022: Third update - Design
It’s been a while since my last update, in which I’ve shared my research about the underlying problem and use cases of the “New Document” feature, regarding its discoverability and ease of use, as part of my Nautilus GSoC Project. Since then I’ve been focusing on the following phase of the project: “Design a mockup based on aforementioned research”, and I’m here today to share the results with you..
[...]
Thanks to the research and help we got both in the design chat room as well as the Whiteboard issue, we’ve managed to prepare a solid mockup, part of which I’ll implement in the next (current) stage of the project. We’ve also prepared some user profiles that will be helpful in the future review, discussed changing the layout of templates overall, and adjusted the schedule. Now it’s finally time to write some code, see you in the next update
Video/Shows: Removing Core Utils, Full Circle Weekly News
today's howtos
Linux 5.19-rc7
It's a Sunday afternoon, I wonder what that might mean.. Another week, another rc. We obviously had that whole "Retbleed" thing, and it does show up in both the diffstat and the shortlog, and rc7 is definitely bigger than usual. And also as usual, when we've had one of those embargoed hw issues pending, the patches didn't get the open development, and then as a result missed all the usual sanity checking by all the automation build and test infrastructure we have. So no surprise - there's been various small fixup patches afterwards too for some corner cases. That said, last week there were two other development trees that independently also asked for an extension, so 5.19 will be one of those releases that have an additional rc8 next weekend before the final release. We had some last-minute btrfs reverts, and there's also a pending issue with a intel GPU firmware. When it rains it pours. Not that things really look all that bad. I think we've got the retbleed fallout all handled (knock wood), and the btrfs reverts are in place. And the Intel GPU firmware issue seems to have a patch pending too (or we'll just revert). So it's not like we have any huge issues, but an extra week is most definitely called for. Linus
