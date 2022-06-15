Video/Shows: Removing Core Utils, Full Circle Weekly News
Should You Ever Replace Core Linux Utils & Software? - Invidious
There's so many fun pieces of software out there and some of that software is designed to replace standards especially some of the unix standards but should you actually use them or are they just a waste of time.
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #270
SFC urges open source projects to stop using GitHub:
https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2022/jun/30/give-up-github-launch/
Porteus 5.0 distribution released:
https://forum.porteus.org/viewtopic.php?f=35&t=10183
Release of Zabbix 6.2:
https://www.zabbix.com/documentation/6.2/manual/introduction/whatsnew620
The KDE project introduced their fourth generation of KDE Slimbooks:
https://kde.slimbook.es/
Oracle Linux 9 and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 available:
https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/announcing-oracle-linux-9-general-availability
NIST Approves Quantum Resistant Encryption Algorithms:
https://groups.google.com/a/list.nist.gov/g/pqc-forum/c/G0DoD7lkGPk
Lennart Pottering left Red Hat and joined Microsoft:
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Systemd-Creator-Microsoft
Release of SpaceVim 2.0:
https://spacevim.org/SpaceVim-release-v2.0.0/
Ubuntu MATE distribution has generated builds for the Raspberry Pi:
https://ubuntu-mate.community/t/ubuntu-mate-22-04-lts-for-raspberry-pi-is-out-now/25634
wxWidgets 3.2.0 graphical toolkit:
https://wxwidgets.org/news/2022/07/wxwidgets-3.2.0-final-release/
Bacula 13.0.0 Available:
https://www.bacula.org/bacula-release-13-0-0/
Microsoft introduces a ban on the sale of open source software through the Microsoft Store:
https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2022/jul/07/microsoft-bans-commerical-open-source-in-app-store/
nDPI 4.4 Deep Packet Inspection Released:
https://www.ntop.org/ndpi/introducing-ndpi-4-4-many-new-protocols-improvements-and-cybersecurity-features/
Debian 11.4 update:
https://www.debian.org/News/2022/20220709
rclone 1.59 released:
https://forum.rclone.org/t/rclone-1-59-0-release/31808
Release of Libreboot 20220710, a completely free distribution of Coreboot:
https://libreboot.org/news/libreboot20220710.html
It's a Sunday afternoon, I wonder what that might mean.. Another week, another rc. We obviously had that whole "Retbleed" thing, and it does show up in both the diffstat and the shortlog, and rc7 is definitely bigger than usual. And also as usual, when we've had one of those embargoed hw issues pending, the patches didn't get the open development, and then as a result missed all the usual sanity checking by all the automation build and test infrastructure we have. So no surprise - there's been various small fixup patches afterwards too for some corner cases. That said, last week there were two other development trees that independently also asked for an extension, so 5.19 will be one of those releases that have an additional rc8 next weekend before the final release. We had some last-minute btrfs reverts, and there's also a pending issue with a intel GPU firmware. When it rains it pours. Not that things really look all that bad. I think we've got the retbleed fallout all handled (knock wood), and the btrfs reverts are in place. And the Intel GPU firmware issue seems to have a patch pending too (or we'll just revert). So it's not like we have any huge issues, but an extra week is most definitely called for. Linus
