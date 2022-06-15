Language Selection

Video/Shows: Removing Core Utils, Full Circle Weekly News

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 17th of July 2022 11:07:12 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Should You Ever Replace Core Linux Utils & Software? - Invidious

    There's so many fun pieces of software out there and some of that software is designed to replace standards especially some of the unix standards but should you actually use them or are they just a waste of time.

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #270

    SFC urges open source projects to stop using GitHub:
    https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2022/jun/30/give-up-github-launch/

    Porteus 5.0 distribution released:
    https://forum.porteus.org/viewtopic.php?f=35&t=10183

    Release of Zabbix 6.2:
    https://www.zabbix.com/documentation/6.2/manual/introduction/whatsnew620

    The KDE project introduced their fourth generation of KDE Slimbooks:
    https://kde.slimbook.es/

    Oracle Linux 9 and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 available:
    https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/announcing-oracle-linux-9-general-availability

    NIST Approves Quantum Resistant Encryption Algorithms:
    https://groups.google.com/a/list.nist.gov/g/pqc-forum/c/G0DoD7lkGPk

    Lennart Pottering left Red Hat and joined Microsoft:
    https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Systemd-Creator-Microsoft

    Release of SpaceVim 2.0:
    https://spacevim.org/SpaceVim-release-v2.0.0/

    Ubuntu MATE distribution has generated builds for the Raspberry Pi:
    https://ubuntu-mate.community/t/ubuntu-mate-22-04-lts-for-raspberry-pi-is-out-now/25634

    wxWidgets 3.2.0 graphical toolkit:
    https://wxwidgets.org/news/2022/07/wxwidgets-3.2.0-final-release/

    Bacula 13.0.0 Available:
    https://www.bacula.org/bacula-release-13-0-0/

    Microsoft introduces a ban on the sale of open source software through the Microsoft Store:
    https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2022/jul/07/microsoft-bans-commerical-open-source-in-app-store/

    nDPI 4.4 Deep Packet Inspection Released:
    https://www.ntop.org/ndpi/introducing-ndpi-4-4-many-new-protocols-improvements-and-cybersecurity-features/

    Debian 11.4 update:
    https://www.debian.org/News/2022/20220709

    rclone 1.59 released:
    https://forum.rclone.org/t/rclone-1-59-0-release/31808

    Release of Libreboot 20220710, a completely free distribution of Coreboot:
    https://libreboot.org/news/libreboot20220710.html

GNU/GNOME Desktop/GTK: a2ps, glib-gtk-book, and more

  • a2ps 4.14.90 released [alpha]

    I’m delighted to announce a new alpha release of GNU a2ps. This release involves minimal changes to functionality, but involves a considerable update to the build system and code cleanup and simplification, as well as bug fixes. See below for more details.

  • New version of The GLib/GTK Development Platform - A Getting Started Guide

    I've finally released a new small version of glib-gtk-book. What triggered my motivation for releasing a new version is a contributor showing up. It stirred up my will to dust a bit the project. An appendix will probably be written, in which case another new version will be released, once ready. So ... be ready!

  • Ignacy Kuchciński: GSoC 2022: Third update - Design

    It’s been a while since my last update, in which I’ve shared my research about the underlying problem and use cases of the “New Document” feature, regarding its discoverability and ease of use, as part of my Nautilus GSoC Project. Since then I’ve been focusing on the following phase of the project: “Design a mockup based on aforementioned research”, and I’m here today to share the results with you.. [...] Thanks to the research and help we got both in the design chat room as well as the Whiteboard issue, we’ve managed to prepare a solid mockup, part of which I’ll implement in the next (current) stage of the project. We’ve also prepared some user profiles that will be helpful in the future review, discussed changing the layout of templates overall, and adjusted the schedule. Now it’s finally time to write some code, see you in the next update :)

Linux 5.19-rc7

It's a Sunday afternoon, I wonder what that might mean..

Another week, another rc. We obviously had that whole "Retbleed"
thing, and it does show up in both the diffstat and the shortlog, and
rc7 is definitely bigger than usual.

And also as usual, when we've had one of those embargoed hw issues
pending, the patches didn't get the open development, and then as a
result missed all the usual sanity checking by all the automation
build and test infrastructure we have. So no surprise - there's been
various small fixup patches afterwards too for some corner cases.

That said, last week there were two other development trees that
independently also asked for an extension, so 5.19 will be one of
those releases that have an additional rc8 next weekend before the
final release. We had some last-minute btrfs reverts, and there's also
a pending issue with a intel GPU firmware.

When it rains it pours.

Not that things really look all that bad. I think we've got the
retbleed fallout all handled (knock wood), and the btrfs reverts are
in place. And the Intel GPU firmware issue seems to have a patch
pending too (or we'll just revert). So it's not like we have any huge
issues, but an extra week is most definitely called for.

          Linus
