Cloud-based Cryptocurrency Miners Targeting GitHub Actions and Azure VMs [Ed: Microsoft and security are not compatible]
GitHub Actions and Azure virtual machines (VMs) are being leveraged for cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, indicating sustained attempts on the part of malicious actors to target cloud resources for illicit purposes.
How to square a number in Java?
In a programming language, mathematics plays a vital role. A programmer must be good at mathematics to build strong logic. Squaring a number is one of the basic functions of programming languages. In this article, we will demonstrate different possibilities to find the square number in Java.
French langpack updated 2022-06-28
Forum member esmourguit has sent me new and updated translations for the French language-pack PET. I have updated the PET, so it will be in the fr build of the next release of EasyOS.
which utility is deprecated
I posted recently that Debian has deprecated the 'which' utility, that we use to find the path of an executable, or check whether it exists. This is also a busybox utility.
James (jamesbond in the forum) replied that he uses "type -p" in Fatdog. I put that one on hold, until today, running Quirky Linux 6.1.0 on my old Acer laptop, which has a Celeron M 410 32-bit CPU, wanting to determine if able to run the Limine Installer on it.
Linux Weekly Roundup #191
Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup. We had another full week in the world of Linux releases with Linux Mint 21 Beta, Bluestar Linux 5.18.11, Artix Linux 20220713, and PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10.
Linux 5.19-rc7
It's a Sunday afternoon, I wonder what that might mean.. Another week, another rc. We obviously had that whole "Retbleed" thing, and it does show up in both the diffstat and the shortlog, and rc7 is definitely bigger than usual. And also as usual, when we've had one of those embargoed hw issues pending, the patches didn't get the open development, and then as a result missed all the usual sanity checking by all the automation build and test infrastructure we have. So no surprise - there's been various small fixup patches afterwards too for some corner cases. That said, last week there were two other development trees that independently also asked for an extension, so 5.19 will be one of those releases that have an additional rc8 next weekend before the final release. We had some last-minute btrfs reverts, and there's also a pending issue with a intel GPU firmware. When it rains it pours. Not that things really look all that bad. I think we've got the retbleed fallout all handled (knock wood), and the btrfs reverts are in place. And the Intel GPU firmware issue seems to have a patch pending too (or we'll just revert). So it's not like we have any huge issues, but an extra week is most definitely called for. Linus
