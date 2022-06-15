Today in Techrights
- Links 17/07/2022: postmarketOS 22.06.1 Service Pack 1 and Linux 5.19 RC7
- The Trouble With Ubuntu Snaps, Ubuntu, and Ubuntu Derivatives
- [Meme] EPO's Presidential Lapdogs
- The EPO Bubble — Part VI — From Humble Examiner to CO³
- LinuxHint (LinuxHint.com) is Not About Linux Anymore
- Links 17/07/2022: Microsoft's Ramped Up Attacks on GNU/Linux, Sparky 2022.07 Special Editions
- Links 16/07/2022: SCaLE 19x Plans and DebConf22
- Inside the Minds of Microsoft's Media Operatives — Part I — Bishops in Rooks
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XXIII — CoPlagiarist: Microsoft's GPL Violations and Plagiarism Tool Created by Serial Plagiarists
- [Meme] Software Patents by Any Other Name (or Buzzword)
- The EPO Bubble — Part V — Propping Up the Bubble?
- Links 16/07/2022: Recycling Old PCs With GNU/Linux, GNU Rush 2.3
- [Meme] The EPO's Kangaroo Tribunals Explained
- Links 16/07/2022: OpenBGPD 7.5 and AYANEO Adopts GNU/Linux
Video/Shows: Removing Core Utils, Full Circle Weekly News
GNU/GNOME Desktop/GTK: a2ps, glib-gtk-book, and more
today's howtos
Linux 5.19-rc7
It's a Sunday afternoon, I wonder what that might mean.. Another week, another rc. We obviously had that whole "Retbleed" thing, and it does show up in both the diffstat and the shortlog, and rc7 is definitely bigger than usual. And also as usual, when we've had one of those embargoed hw issues pending, the patches didn't get the open development, and then as a result missed all the usual sanity checking by all the automation build and test infrastructure we have. So no surprise - there's been various small fixup patches afterwards too for some corner cases. That said, last week there were two other development trees that independently also asked for an extension, so 5.19 will be one of those releases that have an additional rc8 next weekend before the final release. We had some last-minute btrfs reverts, and there's also a pending issue with a intel GPU firmware. When it rains it pours. Not that things really look all that bad. I think we've got the retbleed fallout all handled (knock wood), and the btrfs reverts are in place. And the Intel GPU firmware issue seems to have a patch pending too (or we'll just revert). So it's not like we have any huge issues, but an extra week is most definitely called for. Linus
