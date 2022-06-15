’Cider’ is an Open Source Apple Music Client for Linux Desktops
If you’re an Apple Music subscriber wanting to use the service on Linux, you have to check out Cider.
Cider (inspired name, eh?) is an “open-source, community-oriented Apple Music client” for Windows, macOS (not that they need it), and Linux. It is Electron-based but the developers behind it say it was written ‘from scratch with performance in mind’.
As well as letting you browse songs, artists, and albums in the Apple Music catalog the app also gives you access to Apple Podcasts too.
It's a Sunday afternoon, I wonder what that might mean.. Another week, another rc. We obviously had that whole "Retbleed" thing, and it does show up in both the diffstat and the shortlog, and rc7 is definitely bigger than usual. And also as usual, when we've had one of those embargoed hw issues pending, the patches didn't get the open development, and then as a result missed all the usual sanity checking by all the automation build and test infrastructure we have. So no surprise - there's been various small fixup patches afterwards too for some corner cases. That said, last week there were two other development trees that independently also asked for an extension, so 5.19 will be one of those releases that have an additional rc8 next weekend before the final release. We had some last-minute btrfs reverts, and there's also a pending issue with a intel GPU firmware. When it rains it pours. Not that things really look all that bad. I think we've got the retbleed fallout all handled (knock wood), and the btrfs reverts are in place. And the Intel GPU firmware issue seems to have a patch pending too (or we'll just revert). So it's not like we have any huge issues, but an extra week is most definitely called for. Linus
