It’s been a while since my last update, in which I’ve shared my research about the underlying problem and use cases of the “New Document” feature, regarding its discoverability and ease of use, as part of my Nautilus GSoC Project. Since then I’ve been focusing on the following phase of the project: “Design a mockup based on aforementioned research”, and I’m here today to share the results with you.. [...] Thanks to the research and help we got both in the design chat room as well as the Whiteboard issue, we’ve managed to prepare a solid mockup, part of which I’ll implement in the next (current) stage of the project. We’ve also prepared some user profiles that will be helpful in the future review, discussed changing the layout of templates overall, and adjusted the schedule. Now it’s finally time to write some code, see you in the next update :)

I've finally released a new small version of glib-gtk-book. What triggered my motivation for releasing a new version is a contributor showing up. It stirred up my will to dust a bit the project. An appendix will probably be written, in which case another new version will be released, once ready. So ... be ready!

I’m delighted to announce a new alpha release of GNU a2ps. This release involves minimal changes to functionality, but involves a considerable update to the build system and code cleanup and simplification, as well as bug fixes. See below for more details.

There's so many fun pieces of software out there and some of that software is designed to replace standards especially some of the unix standards but should you actually use them or are they just a waste of time.