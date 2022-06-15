Language Selection

How to Install LibreWolf Browser on Linux

LibreWolf (fork of Firefox) promises to protect your privacy, security, and freedom on the Internet by removing unnecessary tracking and fingerprinting technologies from the Firefox browser without breaking stuff.

You must be wondering why not to remove all unnecessary tracking elements from Firefox manually. It’s true, Firefox is a highly customizable browser and gives you a bunch of options to modify it in different ways.

  • Cloud-based Cryptocurrency Miners Targeting GitHub Actions and Azure VMs [Ed: Microsoft and security are not compatible]

    GitHub Actions and Azure virtual machines (VMs) are being leveraged for cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, indicating sustained attempts on the part of malicious actors to target cloud resources for illicit purposes.

  • How to square a number in Java?

    In a programming language, mathematics plays a vital role. A programmer must be good at mathematics to build strong logic. Squaring a number is one of the basic functions of programming languages. In this article, we will demonstrate different possibilities to find the square number in Java.

  • French langpack updated 2022-06-28

    Forum member esmourguit has sent me new and updated translations for the French language-pack PET. I have updated the PET, so it will be in the fr build of the next release of EasyOS.

  • which utility is deprecated

    I posted recently that Debian has deprecated the 'which' utility, that we use to find the path of an executable, or check whether it exists. This is also a busybox utility. James (jamesbond in the forum) replied that he uses "type -p" in Fatdog. I put that one on hold, until today, running Quirky Linux 6.1.0 on my old Acer laptop, which has a Celeron M 410 32-bit CPU, wanting to determine if able to run the Limine Installer on it.

  • Linux Weekly Roundup #191

    Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup. We had another full week in the world of Linux releases with Linux Mint 21 Beta, Bluestar Linux 5.18.11, Artix Linux 20220713, and PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10.

Video/Shows: Removing Core Utils, Full Circle Weekly News

  • Should You Ever Replace Core Linux Utils & Software? - Invidious

    There's so many fun pieces of software out there and some of that software is designed to replace standards especially some of the unix standards but should you actually use them or are they just a waste of time.

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #270

    SFC urges open source projects to stop using GitHub: https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2022/jun/30/give-up-github-launch/ Porteus 5.0 distribution released: https://forum.porteus.org/viewtopic.php?f=35&t=10183 Release of Zabbix 6.2: https://www.zabbix.com/documentation/6.2/manual/introduction/whatsnew620 The KDE project introduced their fourth generation of KDE Slimbooks: https://kde.slimbook.es/ Oracle Linux 9 and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 available: https://blogs.oracle.com/linux/post/announcing-oracle-linux-9-general-availability NIST Approves Quantum Resistant Encryption Algorithms: https://groups.google.com/a/list.nist.gov/g/pqc-forum/c/G0DoD7lkGPk Lennart Pottering left Red Hat and joined Microsoft: https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=Systemd-Creator-Microsoft Release of SpaceVim 2.0: https://spacevim.org/SpaceVim-release-v2.0.0/ Ubuntu MATE distribution has generated builds for the Raspberry Pi: https://ubuntu-mate.community/t/ubuntu-mate-22-04-lts-for-raspberry-pi-is-out-now/25634 wxWidgets 3.2.0 graphical toolkit: https://wxwidgets.org/news/2022/07/wxwidgets-3.2.0-final-release/ Bacula 13.0.0 Available: https://www.bacula.org/bacula-release-13-0-0/ Microsoft introduces a ban on the sale of open source software through the Microsoft Store: https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2022/jul/07/microsoft-bans-commerical-open-source-in-app-store/ nDPI 4.4 Deep Packet Inspection Released: https://www.ntop.org/ndpi/introducing-ndpi-4-4-many-new-protocols-improvements-and-cybersecurity-features/ Debian 11.4 update: https://www.debian.org/News/2022/20220709 rclone 1.59 released: https://forum.rclone.org/t/rclone-1-59-0-release/31808 Release of Libreboot 20220710, a completely free distribution of Coreboot: https://libreboot.org/news/libreboot20220710.html

GNU/GNOME Desktop/GTK: a2ps, glib-gtk-book, and more

  • a2ps 4.14.90 released [alpha]

    I’m delighted to announce a new alpha release of GNU a2ps. This release involves minimal changes to functionality, but involves a considerable update to the build system and code cleanup and simplification, as well as bug fixes. See below for more details.

  • New version of The GLib/GTK Development Platform - A Getting Started Guide

    I've finally released a new small version of glib-gtk-book. What triggered my motivation for releasing a new version is a contributor showing up. It stirred up my will to dust a bit the project. An appendix will probably be written, in which case another new version will be released, once ready. So ... be ready!

  • Ignacy Kuchciński: GSoC 2022: Third update - Design

    It’s been a while since my last update, in which I’ve shared my research about the underlying problem and use cases of the “New Document” feature, regarding its discoverability and ease of use, as part of my Nautilus GSoC Project. Since then I’ve been focusing on the following phase of the project: “Design a mockup based on aforementioned research”, and I’m here today to share the results with you.. [...] Thanks to the research and help we got both in the design chat room as well as the Whiteboard issue, we’ve managed to prepare a solid mockup, part of which I’ll implement in the next (current) stage of the project. We’ve also prepared some user profiles that will be helpful in the future review, discussed changing the layout of templates overall, and adjusted the schedule. Now it’s finally time to write some code, see you in the next update :)

