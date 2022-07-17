Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security, and GNU World Order
We try and bust a common Linux distro myth. Then what surprised Chris about his new Steam Deck.
Josh and Kurt talk about PyPI mandating two factor authentication for the top 1% of projects. It feels like a simple idea, but it’s not when you start to think about it. What problems does 2FA solve? How common are these attacks? What are the second and third order effects of mandating 2FA? This episode should have something for everyone on all sides of this discussion to violently disagree with.
**kdev-php** , **kdev-python** , **the kdevelop IDE** , **kdewebkit** , **kdf** , **kdiagram** , **kdialog** from Slackware set **kde**.
Exposure to the Linux operating system ecosystem introduces its users to an in-depth understanding of Linux process management footprints. By definition, a process is a program that is continually executing.
A program that is not executing does not qualify as a process since it is a passive entity. Its executing state makes it an active entity hence a process. It is also worth mentioning that a single program in execution can be associated with multiple processes.
Comparing directories in Linux might seem like a light and dismissive task for a user just starting to explore the milestones associated with using Linux as a primary operating system.
Directory comparison is everything for matured users who have thoroughly explored the Linux file management spectrum. For instance, you might have two directories that are very similar in terms of the content stored in them.
In this case, you might want to get rid of one of these directories but you are unsure if they are perfect duplicates. Such a scenario calls for the Linux directory comparison expertise.
If you want to use an operating system that is close to RedHat, then Fedora should be on top of your list because it has the same package manager that RedHat does use, and apart from that, you will get the same experience.
So let’s see how you can install Fedora 36 on your VirtualBox with the following steps, and after that, you can enhance your skills with an enterprise-grade OS.
In this guide, we will cover how to install Rocky Linux 9 step by step with screenshots.
Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation has released its latest operating system ‘Rocky Linux 9’. Rocky Linux is free and open-source operating system for workstation and servers. It is considered as drop-in replacement for CentOS Linux.
‘Blue Onyx’ is the Code name for Rocky Linux 9, it is the clone of RHEL 9. The main difference between Rocky Linux and RHEL is that it has its own open-source build system called ‘Peridot’.
As a starter, you might think that Ba(sh) is the only shell available to use in UNIX-like distributions, but that’s not the case in modern Linux distributions.
There are several other shell interpreters available to help you out, like KornShell (ksh), C shell (csh), Z shell (zsh), and fish. From this list, you can use the zsh shell, which is highly customizable with more than 100+ themes and plugins that can help you to perform your work swiftly with an aesthetic look.
Z Shell, or zsh, is a shell interpreter that inherits features from bash, ksh, and tcsh, which can be used as an interactive shell, utilities, and basic programming language functionality.
SSH or Secure Shell is an invaluable utility when it comes to undertaking remote login objectives on remote machines. For Linux users, the SSH utility offers more than just remote login solutions.
The mentioned users are also able to effortlessly accomplish Linux administrative tasks. Regardless of whether the targeted remote machine is untrustworthy or whether the network that facilitates the communication between the two machines is insecure, SSH ensures that these communications are secure and encrypted.
It is sometimes frustrating when an SSH session ends too soon while we are multitasking on the Linux terminal environment. Finding a way of keeping the SSH session alive for as long as possible can be a game changer for Linux users who don’t want to keep on re-initiating new SSH sessions.
A Linux operating system provides the perfect environmental exposure for users to understand the Ins and Outs of process management. The simplest definition of a process is any program in execution (running).
For instance, the web browser you are using to read this article piece only becomes a process once that web browser is up and running. Before your web browser was installed and launched, it only existed as a program (a process in waiting).
When you dive deeper into the concept of process management, you will get to acknowledge the various properties associated with processes. This article will walk us through differentiating three processes’ properties namely: PID, TID, and PPID.
How to Install LibreWolf Browser on Linux
LibreWolf (fork of Firefox) promises to protect your privacy, security, and freedom on the Internet by removing unnecessary tracking and fingerprinting technologies from the Firefox browser without breaking stuff.
You must be wondering why not to remove all unnecessary tracking elements from Firefox manually. It’s true, Firefox is a highly customizable browser and gives you a bunch of options to modify it in different ways.
’Cider’ is an Open Source Apple Music Client for Linux Desktops
If you’re an Apple Music subscriber wanting to use the service on Linux, you have to check out Cider.
Cider (inspired name, eh?) is an “open-source, community-oriented Apple Music client” for Windows, macOS (not that they need it), and Linux. It is Electron-based but the developers behind it say it was written ‘from scratch with performance in mind’.
As well as letting you browse songs, artists, and albums in the Apple Music catalog the app also gives you access to Apple Podcasts too.
