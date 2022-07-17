Language Selection

Review: EasyOS 4.2

Puppy Linux has offered a minimal and portable Linux system for almost 20 years, making it not only one of the oldest continuous Linux distros, but a legend among anyone who ever used a desktop in a hotel business center. Insert a USB with Puppy on it, answer e-mail, print a boarding pass, and never once worry about malware, spyware, or navigating Internet Explorer.

Puppy impresario Barry Kauler started development on EasyOS in 2017. The goal was to take what he had with Puppy and Puppy successor Quirky and turn it into a cutting-edge, but still minimal, Linux distro. Hence, EasyOS runs off a USB stick, takes up only 641MB and needs just 2GB of memory (though 8GB is recommended). The Linux kernel (currently, the 5.15 series) loads into RAM at the first boot. Then it can save itself to the USB at the end of the session. In addition, EasyOS uses some of Linux's most modern technology, including containers, and its EasyShare app makes finding network printers and shares almost impossibly simple.

In this, EasyOS is fast, efficient, effective, and impressive. And, if the desktop is a bit unsightly - "retro," says Kauler - it doesn't get in the way of the work. (Yes, we're talking about you, GNOME.)

Still, know that EasyOS - to be polite - has its idiosyncrasies. I downloaded EasyOS Dunfell 4.1 for this review in the middle of June; two weeks later, the OS had been updated at least three times, and the update mechanism was broken in the process. In addition, the download comes as an IMG file and not an ISO, and Kauler is adamant about that difference. Finally, EasyOS is a work in progress, and not everything always happens as it is supposed to happen. As such, it's not for everyone, as well-intentioned as it is.

LibreWolf (fork of Firefox) promises to protect your privacy, security, and freedom on the Internet by removing unnecessary tracking and fingerprinting technologies from the Firefox browser without breaking stuff. You must be wondering why not to remove all unnecessary tracking elements from Firefox manually. It's true, Firefox is a highly customizable browser and gives you a bunch of options to modify it in different ways.

If you're an Apple Music subscriber wanting to use the service on Linux, you have to check out Cider. Cider (inspired name, eh?) is an "open-source, community-oriented Apple Music client" for Windows, macOS (not that they need it), and Linux. It is Electron-based but the developers behind it say it was written 'from scratch with performance in mind'. As well as letting you browse songs, artists, and albums in the Apple Music catalog the app also gives you access to Apple Podcasts too.

