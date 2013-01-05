Improve Linux performance with this one weird trick
A cryptic website with a single line of text promises to make your Linux box more responsive – if you are willing to accept some risk.
Another day, another bleed-ing vulnerability. New speculative-execution attacks keep being discovered, and OS kernel developers keep finding ways to block them – at the cost of some CPU performance for each mitigation. But what if you run an isolated, standalone box? What if you just … turned off all the mitigations?
Many years ago my then-lodger – a Perl and Linux guru – attempted to show me a quick way to move some stuff from one Linux box to another. He was very surprised to discover that I didn't have SSH enabled, and that there was no way to access any of my Linux boxes from any of the others. This was and is the default setting for the desktop versions of Ubuntu and Mint, and for a lot of people, that's what you want: a computer that is sealed off to the outside world.
If that describes your needs, then you might find Jean-Michaël Celerier's admirably terse make-linux-fast-again.com useful. The site is a little dated – you only need all of the switches if you're running a kernel older than version 5.1.13. These days, just the last one is enough. Add it to the end of the kernel line in /etc/default/grub, run update-grub and reboot.
RISC-V based ICE-V Wireless board includes a Lattice ICE40 UltraPlus FPGA
The ICE-V Wireless from QWERTY Embedded Design is a tiny board that combines a Lattice iCE40 UltraPlus FPGA and a ESP32-C3-MINI-1 Wi-Fi/BLE module from Espressif Systems. This device supports popular programming platforms such as Arduino and MicroPython for easy software development.
The FPGA featured on this board is the low-cost ICE40UP5K-SG48 from Lattice Semi which provides up to 120 Kbits of EBR RAM, 1024 Kbits of SPRAM and 5280 LUTs. According to Lattice, this FPGA has been optimized for Machine Learning and AI implementations.
Steam Deck hits over 4,000 titles marked either Verified or Playable
As more developers work to optimize their games for the Steam Deck, a bunch of Native Linux games release and Valve continue improving Proton - the Steam Deck continues to see more games go through Deck Verified and there's now over 4,000 listed officially.
today's howtos
-
An ISO image or .iso (International Organization for Standardization) file is an archive file that contains a disk image called ISO 9660 file system format.
Every ISO file has .iso an extension has a defined format name taken from the ISO 9660 file system and is specially used with CD/DVD ROMs. In simple words, an iso file is a disk image.
-
In our earlier articles on this blog, we used the Wine program to install and run windows based applications on Debian-based and and other Red Hat-based Linux distributions.
There is another open source software available called PlayOnLinux that uses Wine as its base and gives feature-rich functions and a user-friendly interface to install and run windows applications on Linux.
-
The Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) provides a centralized and automated method for configuring the network attributes of hosts when they connect to the network. The DHCP server assigns IP addresses to hosts, along with configuration information such as DNS servers, the domain name used for DNS searches, the default gateway, an NTP (Network Time Protocol) server, a server from which a network boot can be performed if necessary, and more. DHCP eliminates the need to configure each network host individually.
DHCP is also useful for configuring laptops, mobile phones, tablets, and other devices which might connect as unknown guests. This configuration is typical for WiFi access in public places. However, DHCP offers even more advantages when used in a closed, private network to manage static IP address assignments for known hosts using the central DHCP database.
The DHCP server uses a database of information created by the sysadmin. This database is entirely contained in the /etc/dhcp/dhcpd.conf configuration file. DHCPD stands for DHCP Daemon, which is the background server process. Like all well-designed Linux configuration files, it is a simple ASCII plain text file. This structure means that it is open and knowable. It can be examined by standard, simple text manipulation tools like cat and grep, and be modified by any text editor such as EMACS or Vim, or a stream editor such as sed.
-
This article demonstrates creating a base API with Express and JavaScript. Express is a NodeJS minimalist web framework. This combination allows for minimal effort to get an API up and running at the speed of light. If you have six minutes of free time, you can get this API working to do something useful.
-
Netfilter tables (nftables) is the default firewall shipped with modern Linux distros. It's available on Fedora and RHEL 8, the latest Debian, and many others. It replaces the older iptables that was bundled in earlier distro releases. It's a powerful and worthy replacement for iptables, and as someone who uses it extensively, I appreciate its power and functionality.
One of the features of nftables is the ability to add counters to many elements, such as rules. These are enabled on demand. You need to explicitly ask for it on a per line basis using the "counter" argument. I have them enabled for specific rules in my firewall, which gives me visibility into those rules.
This got me thinking. How can I look at these counters in real time? At first I tried "watch" which allows things like refresh rate, but I didn't like the default format and it wasn't scrollable. I found using head and tail and awk less than ideal. A user-friendly solution didn't exist. So I wrote my own, which I'd like to share with the open source community.
Recent comments
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
13 hours 8 min ago
21 hours 8 min ago
21 hours 20 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago