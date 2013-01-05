Red Hat / IBM leftovers
Community container images available for applications development
Fedora containers are based on the latest stable Fedora content, and CentOS-7 containers are based on components from the CentOS-7 and related SCLo SIG components. And finally, CentOS Stream containers are based on either CentOS Stream 8 or CentOS Stream 9.
Each container, e.g. s2i-php-container or s2i-perl-container, contain the same packages which are available for a given operating system. It means, that from a functionality point of view these example containers provides the PHP interpreter or Perl interpreter,respectively.
Simplify client connection configurations with service contexts | Red Hat Developer
The latest release of rhoas, the command-line interface (CLI) for Red Hat OpenShift application services, adds a powerful and flexible feature called service contexts that makes it easier than ever to connect clients to your instances of OpenShift application services. This article illustrates this new feature and shows how it can accelerate your development workflows for stream-based applications.
IT talent: How upskilling can help boost digital transformation
“Many organizations are struggling with the digital transformation efforts that they have begun,” says David Rogers, author of The Digital Transformation Playbook and professor at Columbia Business School, in the latest Harvard Business Review Analytic Services report sponsored by Red Hat.
5 ways fear can derail your digital transformation strategy
What could go wrong with digital transformation?
You might think the main problems would spring from something technical such as a bug, a virus, or maybe incompatibility. Seldom do we think about the people who are expected to use these tools – but they may be the most dangerous part of your new digital infrastructure. That’s because, with humans, fear is in control.
Power10 Entry Machines: The Power S1014
What Happens To IBM i In A “Zero Datacenter, Zero Mainframe” FedEx?
Guru: IBM i Experience Sharing, Case 5 – Using IBM i PDI Charts To Answer Performance Questions
Support For Java 7 Ending WAS 8.5 On IBM i
Now Is Your Chance To Ask IBM i CTO Steve Will Some Questions
Improve Linux performance with this one weird trick
A cryptic website with a single line of text promises to make your Linux box more responsive – if you are willing to accept some risk. Another day, another bleed-ing vulnerability. New speculative-execution attacks keep being discovered, and OS kernel developers keep finding ways to block them – at the cost of some CPU performance for each mitigation. But what if you run an isolated, standalone box? What if you just … turned off all the mitigations? Many years ago my then-lodger – a Perl and Linux guru – attempted to show me a quick way to move some stuff from one Linux box to another. He was very surprised to discover that I didn't have SSH enabled, and that there was no way to access any of my Linux boxes from any of the others. This was and is the default setting for the desktop versions of Ubuntu and Mint, and for a lot of people, that's what you want: a computer that is sealed off to the outside world. If that describes your needs, then you might find Jean-Michaël Celerier's admirably terse make-linux-fast-again.com useful. The site is a little dated – you only need all of the switches if you're running a kernel older than version 5.1.13. These days, just the last one is enough. Add it to the end of the kernel line in /etc/default/grub, run update-grub and reboot.
RISC-V based ICE-V Wireless board includes a Lattice ICE40 UltraPlus FPGA
The ICE-V Wireless from QWERTY Embedded Design is a tiny board that combines a Lattice iCE40 UltraPlus FPGA and a ESP32-C3-MINI-1 Wi-Fi/BLE module from Espressif Systems. This device supports popular programming platforms such as Arduino and MicroPython for easy software development. The FPGA featured on this board is the low-cost ICE40UP5K-SG48 from Lattice Semi which provides up to 120 Kbits of EBR RAM, 1024 Kbits of SPRAM and 5280 LUTs. According to Lattice, this FPGA has been optimized for Machine Learning and AI implementations.
Steam Deck hits over 4,000 titles marked either Verified or Playable
As more developers work to optimize their games for the Steam Deck, a bunch of Native Linux games release and Valve continue improving Proton - the Steam Deck continues to see more games go through Deck Verified and there's now over 4,000 listed officially.
today's howtos
